Home Depot forecasts 2020 sales growth below expectations

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Home improvement chain Home Depot Inc HD.N on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2020 sales growth below Wall Street expectations.

The company, ahead of its analyst day on Wednesday, said it expects fiscal 2020 sales growth of about 3.5% to 4%.

Analyst on average had expected sales growth of 4.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.