Home Depot forecasts 2020 sales growth below expectations

Home improvement chain Home Depot Inc on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2020 sales growth below Wall Street expectations.

The company, ahead of its analyst day on Wednesday, said it expects fiscal 2020 sales growth of about 3.5% to 4%.

Analyst on average had expected sales growth of 4.3%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

