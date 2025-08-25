Markets
Home Depot Extends Tender Offer For GMS Shares To September 3

August 25, 2025 — 08:56 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot (HD) announced that its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Sub, Inc., has extended the expiration date of its tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of GMS at $110 per share in cash.

Originally set to expire on August 22, 2025, the offer now runs until September 3, 2025.

The extension follows the terms of the June 29, 2025 merger agreement and remains subject to regulatory clearance under the Canadian Competition Act and the tender of a majority of GMS shares. As of August 22, about 29.3 million shares, representing roughly 77% of outstanding shares, had been validly tendered.

All other terms of the tender offer remain unchanged. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares are not required to take further action.

Monday, HD closed at $408.90, down 0.94%, and is currently trading at $409.50, up 0.15%, on the NYSE.

