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The Home Depot Expands Delivery To Overseas Military Families

July 08, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), the home improvement retailer, Wednesday announced that it is expanding delivery to military families overseas through partnership with Military Exchanges, comprising of the Army Post Office or APO, Fleet Post Office or FPO and Diplomatic Post Office or DPO addresses.

This initiative provides overseas military communities with tax free access to more than 20,000 home improvement products, with delivery being facilitated through USPS in accordance with military mailing and security requirements.

"Available through the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), the expanded program enables eligible military exchange shoppers to purchase products from The Home Depot and have them delivered directly to overseas military bases. The program will serve military families stationed at more than 750 overseas bases across more than 80 countries.", the company said in a statement.

Eligible military exchange shoppers include active-duty service members, National Guard members, Reservists, retirees, honorably discharged veterans and authorized civilians who can access the program through AAFES and NEXCOM online shopping platforms.

In pre-market activity, HD shares were trading at $340, down 1.51% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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