HOME DEPOT Earnings Results: $HD Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOME DEPOT ($HD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $3.56 per share, missing estimates of $3.70 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $39,856,000,000, missing estimates of $40,497,807,460 by $-641,807,460.
HOME DEPOT Insider Trading Activity
HOME DEPOT insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915
- GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
- ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) sold 100 shares for an estimated $40,258
HOME DEPOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,865 institutional investors add shares of HOME DEPOT stock to their portfolio, and 1,898 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV added 18,956,701 shares (+99400.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,947,441,349
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,663,141 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,075,484,545
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 2,027,967 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,229,625
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,592,981 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,811,606
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,494,261 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,631,713
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,481,157 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $542,829,228
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,429,333 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,836,251
HOME DEPOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/21 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 03/31, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 12/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
HOME DEPOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
