HOME DEPOT Earnings Results: $HD Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOME DEPOT ($HD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported earnings of $3.56 per share, missing estimates of $3.70 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $39,856,000,000, missing estimates of $40,497,807,460 by $-641,807,460.

HOME DEPOT Insider Trading Activity

HOME DEPOT insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) sold 100 shares for an estimated $40,258

HOME DEPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,865 institutional investors add shares of HOME DEPOT stock to their portfolio, and 1,898 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOME DEPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HOME DEPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

