Home Depot Completes Acquisition Of HD Supply For Enterprise Value Of About $8 Bln

(RTTNews) - Home Depot (HD) said it has completed the acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc for a total enterprise value of about $8 billion.

HD Supply is a national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in the multifamily and hospitality end markets. The agreement was announced on November 16, 2020.

The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of HD Supply expired on December 23, 2020. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depository and paying agent for the tender offer, advised The Home Depot that as of the tender offer expiration, a total of 127.93 million shares had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, representing about 82.9% of the outstanding shares.

All of the conditions of the offer have been satisfied and The Home Depot and its subsidiary Coronado Acquisition Sub Inc. have accepted for payment for $56 per share in cash, the company said.

