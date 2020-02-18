Home Depot Canada To Hire Over 5,500 New Associates

(RTTNews) - The Home Depot Canada said it will hire more than 5,500 new associates across the country to support its busy spring season.

The company is hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions including overnight associates, sales associates, cashiers, lot associates, specialty associates and department supervisors.

The company noted that eligible full and part-time employees could get benefits, including company-paid health and dental benefits, profit-sharing programs, tuition reimbursement and employee assistance programs.

