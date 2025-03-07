Home Depot Brings Magic Apron AI Tool to Enrich Customers' Experience

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is focused on creating a seamless experience for customers. The company has been progressing well on its "One Home Depot" investment plan, which focuses on expanding the supply chain, technology investments and digital enhancements.



In the latest move, the company looks forward to rolling out Magic Apron, which is a proprietary suite of generative AI tools. This will aid consumers in answering how-to and product questions and help them with their home-improvement processes. Available 24/7, Magic Apron looks to help customers researching products on homedepot.com with detailed questions for spring products, projects and more.



The new tool is presently found on millions of product pages on homedepot.com and in the company’s mobile app. This is likely to extend to HD’s Pro B2B site, offering further support to professional contractors and business account users. Going forward, this tool will bring new features and be accessible across homedepot.com. Magic Apron will come up with new functionality to aid customers with project inspiration, design ideas, product comparison and recommendations, among others.



Magic Apron leverages the company’s proprietary knowledge base and its human expertise to be highly accurate and reliable. The technology will continue to learn from customers and associate feedback and serve as a foundational tool for store and contact center associates to better help customers. Powered by top-class large language models, Magic Apron is the first of its type in home improvement and comes with information from across the Internet to boost search results and answer customers' product and project-related questions.

More on Home Depot

Home Depot remains focused on expanding its business and is positioned to capture market share. The company has been creating an interconnected experience for customers, enhancing the pro wallet through its unique ecosystem of capabilities and expanding its store footprint.



The company’s interconnected retail strategy and robust technology infrastructure have consistently increased web traffic for quite some time now. Improved search capabilities, an enhanced Pro site experience and strong fulfillment capabilities have been driving online conversions. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s strategy of providing an interconnected experience resonates well with customers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this home-improvement retailer have gained 2.7% compared with the industry’s 2.6% growth in the past six months.

Key Picks in Retail

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Boot Barn BOOT, Urban Outfitters URBN and Deckers DECK.



Boot Barn, a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 14.9% from the year-ago figure. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Urban Outfitters, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.9% from the year-ago figure.



Deckers, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 36.8% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago figure.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.