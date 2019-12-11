Home Depot Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $211.34, changing hands as low as $210.61 per share. Home Depot Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HD's low point in its 52 week range is $158.09 per share, with $239.3091 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $211.69.

