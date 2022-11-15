US Markets
HD

Home Depot beats sales estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 15, 2022 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, helped by higher prices and steady demand for home improvement tools from professional builders.

Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain rose 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.