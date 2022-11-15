Home Depot beats sales estimates on steady demand

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, helped by higher prices and steady demand for home improvement tools from professional builders.

Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain rose 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

