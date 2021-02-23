Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, riding a sustained wave of demand for home improvement goods as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Same-store sales rose 24.5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of an 18.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.