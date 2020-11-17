Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Adds details on results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as a surge in demand for tools, gardening equipment and building materials from people upgrading their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic extended for another quarter.

Demand for home improvement goods has surged since the start of the pandemic as homeowners, with limited options for travel or leisure activities, spend more of their discretionary income on minor remodeling and repair work.

Same-store sales rose 24.1% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of a 14.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings rose to $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per share, from $2.77 billion, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier.

Overall net sales jumped 23.2% to $33.54 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $32.04 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

