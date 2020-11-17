US Markets
Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as a surge in demand for tools, gardening equipment and building materials from people upgrading their homes during the coronavirus pandemic extended for another quarter.

Same-store sales rose 24.1% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, beating analysts' average estimate of a 14.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

