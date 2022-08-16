Home Depot beats quarterly comparable sales estimates

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday on steady demand for home-improvement goods from professional builders and handymen.

The largest U.S. home improvement chain's comparable sales rose 5.8% for the second quarter, while analysts had expected a 4.9% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

