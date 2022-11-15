US Markets
HD

Home Depot beats comparable sales estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 15, 2022 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc HD.N beat analysts' estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, helped by higher prices and steady demand for home improvement tools from professional builders.

The company's shares were up 2.3% in premarket trading.

With mortgage rates more than doubling since the beginning of the year, customers are sticking to their current lower-mortgage homes and renovating them instead of buying new houses, bolstering demand for tools and fittings at Home Depot.

While home prices have logged their second straight monthly decline in August, raising concerns around consumer confidence to invest in their homes, analysts have said renovation activity has remained healthy and spending on remodeling still remained near all-time highs.

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 comparable sales growth forecast of about 3%.

Comparable sales at the largest U.S. home improvement chain rose 4.3% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 3.1% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.