US Markets
HOME

Home decor chain At Home Group to go private in $2.8 bln deal

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc said on Thursday private equity firm Hellman & Friedman will take the company private in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, at a time when demand for home decor and home-furnishing products is booming.

Adds details on the deal, partner quote, shares

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc HOME.N said on Thursday private equity firm Hellman & Friedman will take the company private in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, at a time when demand for home decor and home-furnishing products is booming.

People spending longer at home due to COVID-19-triggered restrictions has fueled demand for home decor and home-furnishing products, boosting retailers such as At Home, RH RH.N and Wayfair Inc W.N.

Shares of At Home rose 14% in morning trading, following the offer from Hellman & Friedman that represents a premium of about 17.4% to the stock's close on Tuesday, a day before reports of a potential deal surfaced.

"At Home's differentiated, low-cost operating model is disruptive to the traditional home channels and provides a strong opportunity for market share gain," Hellman & Friedman Partner Erik Ragatz said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HOME RH W

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular