Home decor chain At Home Group to go private in $2.8 billion deal

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. retail chain At Home Group Inc HOME.N said on Thursday Hellman & Friedman would buy the company in a deal valued at $2.8 billion, as the private equity firm looks to cash in on booming demand for home decor and home-furnishing products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

