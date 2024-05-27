Home Consortium’s Substantial Holder Shifts Shares

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Home Consortium Ltd has reported a change in the substantial holding by HMC Capital Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 14.98% to 13.55% due to various adjustments in share ownership. Specifically, the changes include an increase in HMC’s interest as a result of unit issuances for an acquisition fee and participation in a dividend reinvestment plan. These corporate maneuvers are indicative of the dynamic nature of shareholding within the company.

