News & Insights

Stocks

Home Consortium’s Substantial Holder Shifts Shares

May 27, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Home Consortium Ltd has reported a change in the substantial holding by HMC Capital Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 14.98% to 13.55% due to various adjustments in share ownership. Specifically, the changes include an increase in HMC’s interest as a result of unit issuances for an acquisition fee and participation in a dividend reinvestment plan. These corporate maneuvers are indicative of the dynamic nature of shareholding within the company.

For further insights into AU:HMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.