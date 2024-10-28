Home Consortium Ltd Adjusts Stake in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

Home Consortium Ltd has announced a reduction in its stake in HomeCo Daily Needs REIT, as HMC Capital Limited sold 32 million units, reducing its voting power from 13.55% to 12.01%. This move reflects strategic adjustments in the company’s investment portfolio, and market watchers may find potential implications for the REIT’s stock performance.

