Home Capital Group (HMCBF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Home Capital Group said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Capital Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMCBF is 0.29%, an increase of 17.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.95% to 6,106K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Capital Group is 33.38. The forecasts range from a low of 33.05 to a high of $34.36. The average price target represents an increase of 81.31% from its latest reported closing price of 18.41.

The projected annual revenue for Home Capital Group is 476MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PEQUX - PUTNAM GLOBAL EQUITY FUND Shares holds 713K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMCBF by 25.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMCBF by 37.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMCBF by 26.40% over the last quarter.

