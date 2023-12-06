Home Buyers End The Mortgage Rate Wait, Will Swallow Higher Prices To Make A Deal Now

Tired of waiting for prices to drop and mortgage rates to ease, more prospective home buyers are deciding to enter the housing market, according to a new Bank of America survey.

The bank’s 2023 Homebuyer Insights Report shows that in October, almost 40% of would-be homeowners said they did not intend to wait for conditions to improve before moving ahead with their house hunting. Just six months earlier, only 15% of prospective home buyers said they did not plan to wait out the market.

“People have come to the realization that by waiting, they’re not going to find themselves in any better position,” says Mark Stapp, director of the Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice at Arizona State University. But he contends the news is mixed.

“It’s a good sign that people are willing to act,” he says. “The bad part is, inventory remains very low.”

Home Supply Remains Tight

The Bank of America report found that 80% of current U.S. mortgages carry an interest rate of 5% or lower. With current 30-year mortgage rates averaging more than 7%, having a 5% mortgage is a big incentive for homeowners to stay put. Selling would force a homeowner to take on a higher mortgage payment for their next house.

Also, people are generally staying in their homes longer, says Mark Eppli, director of the Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin. In 1988, for example, “your average time in a house was 10 or 11 years.” Today, he says, it’s 20 years.

“That’s really long; inventory’s going to stay low,” Eppli says. “With high interest rates making housing all the less affordable…it’s going to keep people in their houses even more.”

Buyers Willing to Make Tradeoffs To Get Into a Home

House hunters are willing to make compromises to increase their chances of buying a home, the report found. Across all age groups, 35% of prospective buyers polled said they’d be willing to purchase an existing home rather than a new one. Roughly one third said they would give up proximity to family or access to public transportation, while 31% said they’d forgo “historical charm.”

Overall, to secure a home, older buyers would be more willing to compromise on space, while younger buyers were more likely to make tradeoffs on location.

The need to compromise is perhaps most apparent with new homes, which are often farther from city centers, according to Stapp. “This may not be consistent with what people are hoping for in terms of area amenities, proximity to work, things of that nature,” he says.

Adjustable-Rate Mortgages May Help

For all home types, high mortgage rates continue to hinder affordability. The average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage remains above 7%, according to Freddie Mac.

One way to get a lower mortgage rate and enter the market may be to seek out an adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM. An ARM typically starts out with a lower rate than a fixed 15- or 30-year mortgage. After a given number of years, the rate becomes variable throughout the rest of the loan’s term. With a 5/1 ARM, for example, your rate would remain the same for five years, then adjust each year after that.

Stapp agrees that getting an adjustable rate mortgage may be a good way to get into the market while rates are high. “If I get a mortgage I can afford…and it’s more than I hoped, I can always refinance” that mortgage when rates come down,” he says.

When Is a Good Time to Buy?

If the climate of high interest rates and home prices make this a tough time to purchase a home, potential buyers are asking when it will finally be a good time to enter the market.

That’s your call, say lenders. “The best time to buy is when you’re ready financially and you can find a home that fits your needs,” said Matt Vernon, head of consumer lending at Bank of America, in a statement accompanying the report.

