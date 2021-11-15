Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HOMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.98, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $25.98, representing a -12.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.76 and a 41.61% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.57%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the homb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOMB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 9.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOMB at 2.13%.

