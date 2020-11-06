Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.81, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $16.81, representing a -20.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.04 and a 73.12% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.89%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOMB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOMB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 11.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOMB at 1.53%.

