Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HOMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.53, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $28.53, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.21 and a 151.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.36.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.65%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HOMB as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 25.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HOMB at 0.67%.

