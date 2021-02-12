Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $23.14, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.75 and a 138.31% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.62%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

