Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 11, 2020

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HOMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HOMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.43, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HOMB was $17.43, representing a -17.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.04 and a 79.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.71.

HOMB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HOMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HOMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.01%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HOMB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HOMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HOMB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 29.42% over the last 100 days. KBWR has the highest percent weighting of HOMB at 2.32%.

