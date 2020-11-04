Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.14 Dividend

It looks like Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s upcoming dividend is US$0.14 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.56 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of $17.34. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Home Bancshares (Conway AR) can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Home Bancshares (Conway AR) earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Home Bancshares (Conway AR)? Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious what other investors think of Home Bancshares (Conway AR)? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

