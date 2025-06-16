Home BancShares, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home BancShares will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 16, followed by a conference call on July 17.

Home BancShares, Inc. announced that it will release its Second Quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 16, 2025. Following this, a conference call will be held on July 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT to discuss the earnings results. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call via provided links to gain immediate access. Those without internet access can join by phone, and a replay will be available until July 24, 2025. Home BancShares, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, operates Centennial Bank, which offers a range of banking services across multiple states, with its stock traded under the symbol “HOMB” on the NYSE.

Potential Positives

The announcement of Second Quarter 2025 earnings release indicates ongoing communication and transparency with investors, which is a positive sign for shareholder relations.

The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for management to directly engage with stakeholders, answering questions and discussing financial performance, thereby fostering trust and confidence in the company.

The company's readiness to facilitate pre-registration for the conference call and provide multiple access options reflects a commitment to improving investor experience and accessibility.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any current financial performance details, which may lead to investor uncertainty prior to the earnings announcement.

The reliance on pre-registration for the conference call may discourage participation from investors who prefer simpler access methods.

There is no mention of any significant developments or strategic initiatives since the last earnings release, which could suggest a lack of progress or updates that investors expect to hear about.

FAQ

When will Home BancShares release its Q2 2025 earnings?

Home BancShares will release its Q2 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 16, 2025.

How can I join the Home BancShares conference call?

You can join by pre-registering for the webcast or live call using provided links.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CT on July 17, 2025.

Is there a way to access the call if I can't pre-register?

Yes, you can dial in to listen live at 1-833-470-1428 using the Passcode: 171523.

When will the replay of the call be available?

A replay will be available until July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT by calling 1-866-813-9403.

CONWAY, Ark., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it expects to release Second Quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on July 16, 2025. Following this release, management will conduct a conference call to review these earnings at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 17, 2025.





We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/133918928



. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=862a0326&confId=84106



. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.





Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 171523. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 539251, which will be available until July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.





Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”





