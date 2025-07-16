Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $118.4 Million for Q2 2025

Home BancShares reported record net income of $118.4 million for Q2 2025, with a diluted EPS of $0.60.

Home BancShares, Inc. reported record-breaking quarterly earnings for Q2 2025, with a net income of $118.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60, reflecting increases from the previous quarter's $115.2 million and $0.58, respectively. The company also achieved total revenue of $271 million, marking an improvement over Q1 2025's $260.1 million. While net interest margin remained steady at 4.44%, the bank saw a slight increase in total loans receivable to $15.18 billion and maintained a healthy common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.6%. During the quarter, Home BancShares repurchased 1 million shares at a buyback yield of 0.49% and announced a dividend payment of $0.20 per share, up from $0.195 in the prior quarter. The company's management highlighted consistent performance from its banking team as a key factor in achieving these results.

Quarterly net income reached a record high of $118.4 million, marking a significant increase compared to previous quarters.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.60 also set a new record for the company, indicating strong profitability and shareholder value.

Total revenue increased to $271.0 million, showcasing robust growth in the company's financial performance.

The company announced an increase in dividends per share to $0.20, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Decrease in shareholder buyback yield from 0.53% in Q1 2025 to 0.49% in Q2 2025, indicating less capital returned to shareholders through stock repurchases.

Increase in non-performing loans to total loans from 0.60% in Q1 2025 to 0.63% in Q2 2025, suggesting a potential deterioration in loan quality.

Event interest income decreased significantly from $1.3 million in Q1 2025 to $516,000 in Q2 2025, pointing to possible challenges in generating additional revenue streams.

What were Home BancShares' Q2 2025 net income results?

Home BancShares reported a net income of $118.4 million, a record for the company.

How much was diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 was $0.60, also a record for Home BancShares.

What is the shareholder buyback yield for Q2 2025?

The shareholder buyback yield in Q2 2025 was 0.49%, down from 0.53% in Q1 2025.

What was the total revenue for Home BancShares in Q2 2025?

The total revenue for Q2 2025 was $271.0 million, an increase from the previous quarter.

How many branches does Home BancShares have?

Home BancShares operates 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 in Florida, 58 in Texas, and others.

CONWAY, Ark., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.











Quarterly Highlights













Metric









Q2 2025









Q1 2025









Q4 2024









Q3 2024









Q2 2024











Net income





$118.4 million





$115.2 million





$100.6 million





$100.0 million





$101.5 million









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$114.6 million





$111.9 million





$99.8 million





$99.0 million





$103.9 million









Total revenue (net)





$271.0 million





$260.1 million





$258.4 million





$258.0 million





$254.6 million









Income before income taxes





$152.0 million





$147.2 million





$129.5 million





$129.1 million





$133.4 million









Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)



(1)







$155.0 million





$147.2 million





$146.2 million





$148.0 million





$141.4 million









PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$150.4 million





$142.8 million





$145.2 million





$146.6 million





$141.9 million









Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)





56.08%





56.58%





50.11%





50.03%





52.40%









Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)



(1)







54.39%





54.91%





49.74%





49.49%





52.59%









P5



NR



(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)



(1)







57.19%





56.58%





56.57%





57.35%





55.54%









P5



NR



, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







55.49%





54.91%





56.20%





56.81%





55.73%









ROA





2.08%





2.07%





1.77%





1.74%





1.79%









ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







2.02%





2.01%





1.76%





1.72%





1.83%









NIM





4.44%





4.44%





4.39%





4.28%





4.27%









Purchase accounting accretion





$1.2 million





$1.4 million





$1.6 million





$1.9 million





$1.9 million









ROE





11.77%





11.75%





10.13%





10.23%





10.73%









ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







11.39%





11.41%





10.05%





10.12%





10.98%









ROTCE (non-GAAP)



(1)







18.26%





18.39%





15.94%





16.26%





17.29%









ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







17.68%





17.87%





15.82%





16.09%





17.69%









Diluted earnings per share





$0.60





$0.58





$0.51





$0.50





$0.51









Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$0.58





$0.56





$0.50





$0.50





$0.52









Non-performing assets to total assets





0.60%





0.56%





0.63%





0.63%





0.56%









Common equity tier 1 capital





15.6%





15.4%





15.1%





14.7%





14.4%









Leverage





13.4%





13.3%





13.0%





12.5%





12.3%









Tier 1 capital





15.6%





15.4%





15.1%





14.7%





14.4%









Total risk-based capital





19.3%





19.1%





18.7%





18.3%





18.0%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.86%





1.87%





1.87%





2.11%





2.00%









Book value per share





$20.71





$20.40





$19.92





$19.91





$19.30









Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)







$13.44





$13.15





$12.68





$12.67





$12.08









Dividends per share





$0.20





$0.195





$0.195





$0.195





$0.18









Shareholder buyback yield



(2)







0.49%





0.53%





0.05%





0.56%





0.67%











(1)



Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







(2)



Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





"I am once again very pleased with our quarterly results. Diluted EPS of $0.60 and net income of $118.4 million are both records for HOMB. The ongoing, consistent performance from our bankers led to numerous other records being set in the second quarter, further highlighting that strength is no accident," said John Allison, Chairman & CEO of HOMB.







Stock Repurchases and Dividends







During the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.49%



(1)



. In comparison, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.53%



(1)



. The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.





In addition, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This cash dividend represented a $0.005 per share, or 2.6%, increase over the $0.195 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2025.







Operating Highlights







Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $118.4 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, both of which were records for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $114.6 million



(2)



and $0.58 per share



(2)



, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.





Our net interest margin was 4.44% for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The yield on loans was 7.36% and 7.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.89 billion to $15.06 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.64% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.20 billion to $13.43 billion.





During the second quarter of 2025, there was $516,000 of event interest income compared to $1.3 million of event interest income for the first quarter of 2025. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $16.2 million and $17.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $222.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was the result of a $6.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The $6.6 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $5.3 million increase in loan income and a $2.3 million increase in income from deposits with other banks, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in investment income. The $1.3 million increase in interest expense was due to a $1.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a $363,000 decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds.





The Company reported $51.1 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $13.5 million from other income, $12.6 million from other service charges and fees, $9.6 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.2 million from trust fees, $4.8 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $972,000 from the gain on sale of branches, equipment and other assets, net. Included within other income was $3.5 million in special income from equity investments and $885,000 in legal fee reimbursements.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $116.0 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $29.3 million in other operating expense, $14.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.4 million in data processing expenses. Included within other expense was $3.3 million in legal claims expense, which was partially offset by a $1.5 million FDIC assessment reduction. For the second quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 41.68%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.01%



(2)





.









Financial Condition







Total loans receivable were $15.18 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.18 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.49 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets were $22.91 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025.





During the second quarter of 2025, the Company had a $228.5 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $106.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $121.7 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.83 billion at June 30, 2025.





Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.63% and 0.60% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.60% and 0.56% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 can be seen below.











For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial CFG













Shore Premier Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Charge-offs









$





2,588













$





462













$





181









$





582













$





245













$





13













$





4,071













Recoveries













(2,172





)













(223





)













—













(22





)













(577





)













(2





)













(2,996





)









Net charge-offs (recoveries)









$





416













$





239













$





181









$





560













$





(332





)









$





11













$





1,075



























For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial CFG













Shore Premier Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Charge-offs









$





444













$





474













$





—













$





53













$





2,479













$





8













$





3,458













Recoveries













(6,514





)













(228





)













(658





)













(3





)













(117





)













(2





)













(7,522





)









Net (recoveries) charge-offs









$





(6,070





)









$





246













$





(658





)









$





50













$





2,362













$





6













$





(4,064





)













At June 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $96.3 million, and non-performing assets were $137.8 million. At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million.





The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as June 30, 2025:











(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial CFG













Shore Premier Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Non-accrual loans









22,487









16,276









787









11,716









37,833









162









89,261









Loans 90+ days past due









3,557









2,341









—









—









1,133









—









7,031









Total non-performing loans









26,044









18,617









787









11,716









38,966









162









96,292









































































Foreclosed assets held for sale









17,259









863









22,842









—









565









—









41,529









Other non-performing assets









—









—









—









—









—









—









—









Total other non-performing assets









17,259









863









22,842









—









565









—









41,529









Total non-performing assets









43,303









19,480









23,629









11,716









39,531









162









137,821













The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:











(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial CFG













Shore Premier Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Non-accrual loans









23,694









15,214









2,766









5,444









39,108









157









86,383









Loans 90+ days past due









3,264









—









—









—









—









—









3,264









Total non-performing loans









26,958









15,214









2,766









5,444









39,108









157









89,647









































































Foreclosed assets held for sale









15,357









1,052









22,820









—









451









—









39,680









Other non-performing assets









63









—









—









—









—









—









63









Total other non-performing assets









15,420









1,052









22,820









—









451









—









39,743









Total non-performing assets









42,378









16,266









25,586









5,444









39,559









157









129,390













The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.9 million at June 30, 2025, or 1.86% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $279.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 292.72% and 312.27% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.





Stockholders’ equity was $4.09 billion at June 30, 2025, which increased approximately $42.8 million from March 31, 2025. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $78.9 million increase in retained earnings, which was partially offset by the $11.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and the $27.5 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.71 at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.40 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.44



(2)



at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.15



(2)



at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of June 30, 2025, were both records for the Company.







Branches







The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.







Conference Call







Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/133918928



. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=862a0326&confId=84106



. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.





Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 171523. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 539251, which will be available until July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.







About Home BancShares







Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.





(1) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





(2) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







General







This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.





FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:





Donna Townsell





Director of Investor Relations





Home BancShares, Inc.





(501) 328-4625











Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)





























































(In thousands)













Jun. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













ASSETS



































































































Cash and due from banks









$





291,344













$





319,747













$





281,063













$





265,408













$





229,209













Interest-bearing deposits with other banks













809,729

















975,983

















629,284

















752,269

















829,507













Cash and cash equivalents













1,101,073

















1,295,730

















910,347

















1,017,677

















1,058,716













Federal funds sold













2,600

















6,275

















3,725

















6,425

















—













Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses













2,899,968

















3,003,320

















3,072,639

















3,270,620

















3,344,539













Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses













1,265,292

















1,269,896

















1,275,204

















1,277,090

















1,278,853













Total investment securities













4,165,260

















4,273,216

















4,347,843

















4,547,710

















4,623,392













Loans receivable













15,180,624

















14,952,116

















14,764,500

















14,823,979

















14,781,457













Allowance for credit losses













(281,869





)













(279,944





)













(275,880





)













(312,574





)













(295,856





)









Loans receivable, net













14,898,755

















14,672,172

















14,488,620

















14,511,405

















14,485,601













Bank premises and equipment, net













379,729

















384,843

















386,322

















388,776

















383,691













Foreclosed assets held for sale













41,529

















39,680

















43,407

















43,040

















41,347













Cash value of life insurance













218,113

















221,621

















219,786

















219,353

















218,198













Accrued interest receivable













107,732

















115,983

















120,129

















118,871

















120,984













Deferred tax asset, net













174,323

















170,120

















186,697

















176,629

















195,041













Goodwill













1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253













Core deposit intangible













36,255

















38,280

















40,327

















42,395

















44,490













Other assets













383,400

















376,030

















345,292

















352,583

















350,192















Total assets











$





22,907,022













$





22,992,203













$





22,490,748













$





22,823,117













$





22,919,905































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Liabilities



















































Deposits:

















































Demand and non-interest-bearing









$





4,024,574













$





4,079,289













$





4,006,115













$





3,937,168













$





4,068,302













Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts













11,571,949

















11,586,106

















11,347,850

















10,966,426

















11,150,516













Time deposits













1,891,909

















1,876,096

















1,792,332

















1,802,116

















1,736,985













Total deposits













17,488,432

















17,541,491

















17,146,297

















16,705,710

















16,955,803













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













140,813

















161,401

















162,350

















179,416

















137,996













FHLB and other borrowed funds













550,500

















600,500

















600,750

















1,300,750

















1,301,050













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













203,004

















207,154

















181,080

















238,058

















230,011













Subordinated debentures













438,957

















439,102

















439,246

















439,394

















439,542















Total liabilities















18,821,706

















18,949,648

















18,529,723

















18,863,328

















19,064,402































































Stockholders' equity



















































Common stock













1,972

















1,982

















1,989

















1,989

















1,997













Capital surplus













2,221,576

















2,246,312

















2,272,794

















2,272,100

















2,295,893













Retained earnings













2,097,712

















2,018,801

















1,942,350

















1,880,562

















1,819,412













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(235,944





)













(224,540





)













(256,108





)













(194,862





)













(261,799





)











Total stockholders' equity















4,085,316

















4,042,555

















3,961,025

















3,959,789

















3,855,503















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





22,907,022













$





22,992,203













$





22,490,748













$





22,823,117













$





22,919,905











































































Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Six Months Ended













(In thousands)













Jun. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2025













Jun. 30, 2024













Interest income:



































































Loans









$





276,041













$





270,784













$





278,409













$





281,977













$





274,324













$





546,825













$





539,618













Investment securities

































































Taxable













26,444

















27,433

















28,943

















31,006

















32,587

















53,877

















65,816













Tax-exempt













7,626

















7,650

















7,704

















7,704

















7,769

















15,276

















15,572













Deposits - other banks













8,951

















6,620

















7,585

















12,096

















12,564

















15,571

















23,092













Federal funds sold













53

















55

















73

















62

















59

















108

















120













Total interest income













319,115

















312,542

















322,714

















332,845

















327,303

















631,657

















644,218















Interest expense:



































































Interest on deposits













88,489

















86,786

















90,564

















97,785

















95,741

















175,275

















188,289













Federal funds purchased













—

















—

















—

















1

















—

















—

















—













FHLB and other borrowed funds













5,539

















5,902

















9,541

















14,383

















14,255

















11,441

















28,531













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













1,012

















1,074

















1,346

















1,335

















1,363

















2,086

















2,767













Subordinated debentures













4,123

















4,124

















4,121

















4,121

















4,122

















8,247

















8,219













Total interest expense













99,163

















97,886

















105,572

















117,625

















115,481

















197,049

















227,806















Net interest income















219,952

















214,656

















217,142

















215,220

















211,822

















434,608

















416,412













Provision for credit losses on loans













3,000

















—

















16,700

















18,200

















8,000

















3,000

















13,500













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments













—

















—

















—

















1,000

















—

















—

















(1,000





)









Recovery of credit losses on investment securities













—

















—

















—

















(330





)













—

















—

















—













Total credit loss expense













3,000

















—

















16,700

















18,870

















8,000

















3,000

















12,500















Net interest income after credit loss expense















216,952

















214,656

















200,442

















196,350

















203,822

















431,608

















403,912















Non-interest income:



































































Service charges on deposit accounts













9,552

















9,650

















9,935

















9,888

















9,714

















19,202

















19,400













Other service charges and fees













12,643

















10,689

















11,651

















10,490

















10,679

















23,332

















20,868













Trust fees













5,234

















4,760

















4,526

















4,403

















4,722

















9,994

















9,788













Mortgage lending income













4,780

















3,599

















3,518

















4,437

















4,276

















8,379

















7,834













Insurance commissions













589

















535

















483

















595

















565

















1,124

















1,073













Increase in cash value of life insurance













1,415

















1,842

















1,215

















1,161

















1,279

















3,257

















2,474













Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other













2,657

















2,718

















2,820

















2,637

















2,998

















5,375

















6,005













Gain on SBA loans













—

















288

















218

















145

















56

















288

















254













Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net













972

















(163





)













26

















32

















2,052

















809

















2,044













Gain (loss) on OREO, net













13

















(376





)













(2,423





)













85

















49

















(363





)













66













Fair value adjustment for marketable securities













(238





)













442

















850

















1,392

















(274





)













204

















729













Other income













13,462

















11,442

















8,403

















7,514

















6,658

















24,904

















14,038













Total non-interest income













51,079

















45,426

















41,222

















42,779

















42,774

















96,505

















84,573















Non-interest expense:



































































Salaries and employee benefits













64,318

















61,855

















60,824

















58,861

















60,427

















126,173

















121,337













Occupancy and equipment













14,023

















14,425

















14,526

















14,546

















14,408

















28,448

















28,959













Data processing expense













8,364

















8,558

















9,324

















9,088

















8,935

















16,922

















18,082













Other operating expenses













29,335

















28,090

















27,536

















27,550

















29,415

















57,425

















56,303













Total non-interest expense













116,040

















112,928

















112,210

















110,045

















113,185

















228,968

















224,681















Income before income taxes















151,991

















147,154

















129,454

















129,084

















133,411

















299,145

















263,804













Income tax expense













33,588

















31,945

















28,890

















29,046

















31,881

















65,533

















62,165















Net income











$





118,403













$





115,209













$





100,564













$





100,038













$





101,530













$





233,612













$





201,639



























































































Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Six Months Ended













(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Jun. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2025













Jun. 30, 2024













PER SHARE DATA



































































Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.60













$





0.58













$





0.51













$





0.50













$





0.51













$





1.18













$





1.00













Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















0.58

















0.56

















0.50

















0.50

















0.52

















1.14

















1.01













Basic earnings per common share













0.60

















0.58

















0.51

















0.50

















0.51

















1.18

















1.00













Dividends per share - common













0.20

















0.195

















0.195

















0.195

















0.18

















0.395

















0.36













Shareholder buyback yield



(2)















0.49





%













0.53





%













0.05





%













0.56





%













0.67





%













1.02





%













1.12





%









Book value per common share









$





20.71













$





20.40













$





19.92













$





19.91













$





19.30













$





20.71













$





19.30













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(1)















13.44

















13.15

















12.68

















12.67

















12.08

















13.44

















12.08















































































STOCK INFORMATION



































































Average common shares outstanding













197,532

















198,657

















198,863

















199,380

















200,319

















198,091

















200,765













Average diluted shares outstanding













197,765

















198,852

















198,973

















199,461

















200,465

















198,289

















200,909













End of period common shares outstanding













197,239

















198,206

















198,882

















198,879

















199,746

















197,239

















199,746















































































ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS



































































































































Return on average assets (ROA)













2.08





%













2.07





%













1.77





%













1.74





%













1.79





%













2.08





%













1.78





%









Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.02





%













2.01





%













1.76





%













1.72





%













1.83





%













2.02





%













1.79





%









Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.25





%













2.24





%













1.92





%













1.88





%













1.94





%













2.25





%













1.93





%









Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.18





%













2.18





%













1.91





%













1.86





%













1.98





%













2.18





%













1.94





%









Return on average common equity (ROE)













11.77





%













11.75





%













10.13





%













10.23





%













10.73





%













11.76





%













10.69





%









Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















11.39





%













11.41





%













10.05





%













10.12





%













10.98





%













11.40





%













10.76





%









Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)



(1)















18.26





%













18.39





%













15.94





%













16.26





%













17.29





%













18.33





%













17.26





%









Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















17.68





%













17.87





%













15.82





%













16.09





%













17.69





%













17.77





%













17.38





%









Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















18.50





%













18.64





%













16.18





%













16.51





%













17.56





%













18.57





%













17.53





%









Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















17.92





%













18.12





%













16.07





%













16.34





%













17.97





%













18.02





%













17.66





%









































































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.









(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.























Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Six Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands)













Jun. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2025













Jun. 30, 2024











Efficiency ratio













41.68





%













42.22





%













42.24





%













41.42





%













43.17





%













41.94





%













43.69





%









Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















42.01





%













42.84





%













42.00





%













41.66





%













42.59





%













42.42





%













43.50





%









Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)













4.44





%













4.44





%













4.39





%













4.28





%













4.27





%













4.44





%













4.20





%









Fully taxable equivalent adjustment









$





2,526













$





2,534













$





2,398













$





2,616













$





2,628













$





5,060













$





3,520













Total revenue (net)













271,031

















260,082

















258,364

















257,999

















254,596

















531,113

















500,985













Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)



(1)















154,991

















147,154

















146,154

















147,954

















141,411

















302,145

















276,304













PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















150,404

















142,821

















145,209

















146,562

















141,886

















293,225

















275,614













Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)













56.08





%













56.58





%













50.11





%













50.03





%













52.40





%













56.32





%













52.66





%









Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)



(1)















54.39





%













54.91





%













49.74





%













49.49





%













52.59





%













54.64





%













52.52





%









P5



NR



(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)



(1)















57.19





%













56.58





%













56.57





%













57.35





%













55.54





%













56.89





%













55.15





%









P5



NR



, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















55.49





%













54.91





%













56.20





%













56.81





%













55.73





%













55.21





%













55.01





%









Total purchase accounting accretion









$





1,233













$





1,378













$





1,610













$





1,878













$





1,873













$





2,611













$





4,645













Average purchase accounting loan discounts













16,219

















17,493

















19,090

















20,832

















22,788

















16,873

















23,813















































































OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



































































Advertising









$





2,054













$





1,928













$





1,941













$





1,810













$





1,692













$





3,982













$





3,346













Amortization of intangibles













2,025

















2,047

















2,068

















2,095

















2,140

















4,072

















4,280













Electronic banking expense













3,172

















3,055

















3,307

















3,569

















3,412

















6,227

















6,568













Directors' fees













431

















452

















356

















362

















423

















883

















921













Due from bank service charges













283

















281

















271

















302

















282

















564

















558













FDIC and state assessment













1,636

















3,387

















3,216

















3,360

















5,494

















5,023

















8,812













Insurance













1,049

















999

















900

















926

















905

















2,048

















1,808













Legal and accounting













2,360

















3,641

















2,361

















1,902

















2,617

















6,001

















4,698













Other professional fees













2,211

















1,947

















1,736

















2,062

















2,108

















4,158

















4,344













Operating supplies













711

















711

















711

















673

















613

















1,422

















1,296













Postage













488

















503

















518

















522

















497

















991

















1,020













Telephone













419

















436

















438

















455

















444

















855

















914













Other expense













12,496

















8,703

















9,713

















9,512

















8,788

















21,199

















17,738













Total other operating expenses









$





29,335













$





28,090













$





27,536













$





27,550













$





29,415













$





57,425













$





56,303













































































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.























Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





























































(Dollars in thousands)













Jun. 30, 2025













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













BALANCE SHEET RATIOS



















































Total loans to total deposits













86.80





%













85.24





%













86.11





%













88.74





%













87.18





%









Common equity to assets













17.83





%













17.58





%













17.61





%













17.35





%













16.82





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)















12.35





%













12.09





%













11.98





%













11.78





%













11.23





%









































.



















LOANS RECEIVABLE



















































Real estate

















































Commercial real estate loans

















































Non-farm/non-residential









$





5,553,182













$





5,588,681













$





5,426,780













$





5,496,536













$





5,599,925













Construction/land development













2,695,561

















2,735,760

















2,736,214

















2,741,419

















2,511,817













Agricultural













315,926

















335,437

















336,993

















335,965

















345,461













Residential real estate loans

















































Residential 1-4 family













2,138,990

















1,947,872

















1,956,489

















1,932,352

















1,910,143













Multifamily residential













620,439

















576,089

















496,484

















482,648

















509,091













Total real estate













11,324,098

















11,183,839

















10,952,960

















10,988,920

















10,876,437













Consumer













1,218,834

















1,227,745

















1,234,361

















1,219,197

















1,189,386













Commercial and industrial













2,107,326

















2,045,036

















2,022,775

















2,084,667

















2,242,072













Agricultural













323,457

















314,323

















367,251

















352,963

















314,600













Other













206,909

















181,173

















187,153

















178,232

















158,962













Loans receivable









$





15,180,624













$





14,952,116













$





14,764,500













$





14,823,979













$





14,781,457































































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















































Balance, beginning of period









$





279,944













$





275,880













$





312,574













$





295,856













$





290,294













Loans charged off













4,071

















3,458

















53,959

















2,001

















3,098













Recoveries of loans previously charged off













2,996

















7,522

















565

















519

















660













Net loans charged off (recovered)













1,075

















(4,064





)













53,394

















1,482

















2,438













Provision for credit losses - loans













3,000

















—

















16,700

















18,200

















8,000













Balance, end of period









$





281,869













$





279,944













$





275,880













$





312,574













$





295,856





























































Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans













0.03





%













(0.11





)%













1.44





%













0.04





%













0.07





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.86





%













1.87





%













1.87





%













2.11





%













2.00





%



























































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















































Non-performing loans

















































Non-accrual loans









$





89,261













$





86,383













$





93,853













$





95,747













$





78,090













Loans past due 90 days or more













7,031

















3,264

















5,034

















5,356

















8,251













Total non-performing loans













96,292

















89,647

















98,887

















101,103

















86,341













Other non-performing assets

















































Foreclosed assets held for sale, net













41,529

















39,680

















43,407

















43,040

















41,347













Other non-performing assets













—

















63

















63

















63

















63













Total other non-performing assets













41,529

















39,743

















43,470

















43,103

















41,410













Total non-performing assets









$





137,821













$





129,390













$





142,357













$





144,206













$





127,751





























































Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans













292.72





%













312.27





%













278.99





%













309.16





%













342.66





%









Non-performing loans to total loans













0.63





%













0.60





%













0.67





%













0.68





%













0.58





%









Non-performing assets to total assets













0.60





%













0.56





%













0.63





%













0.63





%













0.56





%

























































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.













