Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $118.4 Million for Q2 2025

Home BancShares reported record net income of $118.4 million for Q2 2025, with a diluted EPS of $0.60.
Quiver AI Summary
Home BancShares, Inc. reported record-breaking quarterly earnings for Q2 2025, with a net income of $118.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60, reflecting increases from the previous quarter's $115.2 million and $0.58, respectively. The company also achieved total revenue of $271 million, marking an improvement over Q1 2025's $260.1 million. While net interest margin remained steady at 4.44%, the bank saw a slight increase in total loans receivable to $15.18 billion and maintained a healthy common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.6%. During the quarter, Home BancShares repurchased 1 million shares at a buyback yield of 0.49% and announced a dividend payment of $0.20 per share, up from $0.195 in the prior quarter. The company's management highlighted consistent performance from its banking team as a key factor in achieving these results.
Potential Positives
- Quarterly net income reached a record high of $118.4 million, marking a significant increase compared to previous quarters.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.60 also set a new record for the company, indicating strong profitability and shareholder value.
- Total revenue increased to $271.0 million, showcasing robust growth in the company's financial performance.
- The company announced an increase in dividends per share to $0.20, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Decrease in shareholder buyback yield from 0.53% in Q1 2025 to 0.49% in Q2 2025, indicating less capital returned to shareholders through stock repurchases.
- Increase in non-performing loans to total loans from 0.60% in Q1 2025 to 0.63% in Q2 2025, suggesting a potential deterioration in loan quality.
- Event interest income decreased significantly from $1.3 million in Q1 2025 to $516,000 in Q2 2025, pointing to possible challenges in generating additional revenue streams.
FAQ
What were Home BancShares' Q2 2025 net income results?
Home BancShares reported a net income of $118.4 million, a record for the company.
How much was diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025?
The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 was $0.60, also a record for Home BancShares.
What is the shareholder buyback yield for Q2 2025?
The shareholder buyback yield in Q2 2025 was 0.49%, down from 0.53% in Q1 2025.
What was the total revenue for Home BancShares in Q2 2025?
The total revenue for Q2 2025 was $271.0 million, an increase from the previous quarter.
How many branches does Home BancShares have?
Home BancShares operates 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 in Florida, 58 in Texas, and others.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HOMB Insider Trading Activity
$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855
- KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872.
- JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
- JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,325,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,542,414
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,358,639 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,408,724
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,259,346 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,601,711
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 788,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,304,549
- STATE STREET CORP removed 529,407 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,966,335
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 463,137 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,092,882
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC removed 436,240 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,332,504
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HOMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOMB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOMB forecast page.
$HOMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HOMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025
- Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025
Full Release
CONWAY, Ark., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
Quarterly Highlights
Metric
Q2 2025
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Net income
$118.4 million
$115.2 million
$100.6 million
$100.0 million
$101.5 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$114.6 million
$111.9 million
$99.8 million
$99.0 million
$103.9 million
Total revenue (net)
$271.0 million
$260.1 million
$258.4 million
$258.0 million
$254.6 million
Income before income taxes
$152.0 million
$147.2 million
$129.5 million
$129.1 million
$133.4 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
(1)
$155.0 million
$147.2 million
$146.2 million
$148.0 million
$141.4 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$150.4 million
$142.8 million
$145.2 million
$146.6 million
$141.9 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.08%
56.58%
50.11%
50.03%
52.40%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.39%
54.91%
49.74%
49.49%
52.59%
P5
NR
(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)
(1)
57.19%
56.58%
56.57%
57.35%
55.54%
P5
NR
, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
55.49%
54.91%
56.20%
56.81%
55.73%
ROA
2.08%
2.07%
1.77%
1.74%
1.79%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.02%
2.01%
1.76%
1.72%
1.83%
NIM
4.44%
4.44%
4.39%
4.28%
4.27%
Purchase accounting accretion
$1.2 million
$1.4 million
$1.6 million
$1.9 million
$1.9 million
ROE
11.77%
11.75%
10.13%
10.23%
10.73%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
11.39%
11.41%
10.05%
10.12%
10.98%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.26%
18.39%
15.94%
16.26%
17.29%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
17.68%
17.87%
15.82%
16.09%
17.69%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.60
$0.58
$0.51
$0.50
$0.51
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$0.58
$0.56
$0.50
$0.50
$0.52
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.60%
0.56%
0.63%
0.63%
0.56%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.6%
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
Leverage
13.4%
13.3%
13.0%
12.5%
12.3%
Tier 1 capital
15.6%
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
Total risk-based capital
19.3%
19.1%
18.7%
18.3%
18.0%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.86%
1.87%
1.87%
2.11%
2.00%
Book value per share
$20.71
$20.40
$19.92
$19.91
$19.30
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(1)
$13.44
$13.15
$12.68
$12.67
$12.08
Dividends per share
$0.20
$0.195
$0.195
$0.195
$0.18
Shareholder buyback yield
(2)
0.49%
0.53%
0.05%
0.56%
0.67%
(1)
Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)
Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
"I am once again very pleased with our quarterly results. Diluted EPS of $0.60 and net income of $118.4 million are both records for HOMB. The ongoing, consistent performance from our bankers led to numerous other records being set in the second quarter, further highlighting that strength is no accident," said John Allison, Chairman & CEO of HOMB.
Stock Repurchases and Dividends
During the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.49%
(1)
. In comparison, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.53%
(1)
. The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.
In addition, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This cash dividend represented a $0.005 per share, or 2.6%, increase over the $0.195 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2025.
Operating Highlights
Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $118.4 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, both of which were records for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $114.6 million
(2)
and $0.58 per share
(2)
, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Our net interest margin was 4.44% for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The yield on loans was 7.36% and 7.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.89 billion to $15.06 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.64% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.20 billion to $13.43 billion.
During the second quarter of 2025, there was $516,000 of event interest income compared to $1.3 million of event interest income for the first quarter of 2025. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $16.2 million and $17.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $222.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was the result of a $6.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The $6.6 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $5.3 million increase in loan income and a $2.3 million increase in income from deposits with other banks, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in investment income. The $1.3 million increase in interest expense was due to a $1.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a $363,000 decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds.
The Company reported $51.1 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $13.5 million from other income, $12.6 million from other service charges and fees, $9.6 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.2 million from trust fees, $4.8 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $972,000 from the gain on sale of branches, equipment and other assets, net. Included within other income was $3.5 million in special income from equity investments and $885,000 in legal fee reimbursements.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $116.0 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $29.3 million in other operating expense, $14.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.4 million in data processing expenses. Included within other expense was $3.3 million in legal claims expense, which was partially offset by a $1.5 million FDIC assessment reduction. For the second quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 41.68%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.01%
(2)
.
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $15.18 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.18 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.49 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets were $22.91 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025.
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company had a $228.5 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $106.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $121.7 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.83 billion at June 30, 2025.
Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.63% and 0.60% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.60% and 0.56% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 can be seen below.
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial CFG
Shore Premier Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Charge-offs
$
2,588
$
462
$
181
$
582
$
245
$
13
$
4,071
Recoveries
(2,172
)
(223
)
—
(22
)
(577
)
(2
)
(2,996
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
416
$
239
$
181
$
560
$
(332
)
$
11
$
1,075
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial CFG
Shore Premier Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Charge-offs
$
444
$
474
$
—
$
53
$
2,479
$
8
$
3,458
Recoveries
(6,514
)
(228
)
(658
)
(3
)
(117
)
(2
)
(7,522
)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(6,070
)
$
246
$
(658
)
$
50
$
2,362
$
6
$
(4,064
)
At June 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $96.3 million, and non-performing assets were $137.8 million. At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million.
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as June 30, 2025:
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial CFG
Shore Premier Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Non-accrual loans
22,487
16,276
787
11,716
37,833
162
89,261
Loans 90+ days past due
3,557
2,341
—
—
1,133
—
7,031
Total non-performing loans
26,044
18,617
787
11,716
38,966
162
96,292
Foreclosed assets held for sale
17,259
863
22,842
—
565
—
41,529
Other non-performing assets
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total other non-performing assets
17,259
863
22,842
—
565
—
41,529
Total non-performing assets
43,303
19,480
23,629
11,716
39,531
162
137,821
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial CFG
Shore Premier Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Non-accrual loans
23,694
15,214
2,766
5,444
39,108
157
86,383
Loans 90+ days past due
3,264
—
—
—
—
—
3,264
Total non-performing loans
26,958
15,214
2,766
5,444
39,108
157
89,647
Foreclosed assets held for sale
15,357
1,052
22,820
—
451
—
39,680
Other non-performing assets
63
—
—
—
—
—
63
Total other non-performing assets
15,420
1,052
22,820
—
451
—
39,743
Total non-performing assets
42,378
16,266
25,586
5,444
39,559
157
129,390
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.9 million at June 30, 2025, or 1.86% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $279.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 292.72% and 312.27% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.
Stockholders’ equity was $4.09 billion at June 30, 2025, which increased approximately $42.8 million from March 31, 2025. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $78.9 million increase in retained earnings, which was partially offset by the $11.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and the $27.5 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.71 at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.40 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.44
(2)
at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.15
(2)
at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of June 30, 2025, were both records for the Company.
Branches
The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/133918928
. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=862a0326&confId=84106
. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 171523. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 539251, which will be available until July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.
About Home BancShares
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
(1) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
General
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
291,344
$
319,747
$
281,063
$
265,408
$
229,209
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
809,729
975,983
629,284
752,269
829,507
Cash and cash equivalents
1,101,073
1,295,730
910,347
1,017,677
1,058,716
Federal funds sold
2,600
6,275
3,725
6,425
—
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses
2,899,968
3,003,320
3,072,639
3,270,620
3,344,539
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
1,265,292
1,269,896
1,275,204
1,277,090
1,278,853
Total investment securities
4,165,260
4,273,216
4,347,843
4,547,710
4,623,392
Loans receivable
15,180,624
14,952,116
14,764,500
14,823,979
14,781,457
Allowance for credit losses
(281,869
)
(279,944
)
(275,880
)
(312,574
)
(295,856
)
Loans receivable, net
14,898,755
14,672,172
14,488,620
14,511,405
14,485,601
Bank premises and equipment, net
379,729
384,843
386,322
388,776
383,691
Foreclosed assets held for sale
41,529
39,680
43,407
43,040
41,347
Cash value of life insurance
218,113
221,621
219,786
219,353
218,198
Accrued interest receivable
107,732
115,983
120,129
118,871
120,984
Deferred tax asset, net
174,323
170,120
186,697
176,629
195,041
Goodwill
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
Core deposit intangible
36,255
38,280
40,327
42,395
44,490
Other assets
383,400
376,030
345,292
352,583
350,192
Total assets
$
22,907,022
$
22,992,203
$
22,490,748
$
22,823,117
$
22,919,905
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
4,024,574
$
4,079,289
$
4,006,115
$
3,937,168
$
4,068,302
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
11,571,949
11,586,106
11,347,850
10,966,426
11,150,516
Time deposits
1,891,909
1,876,096
1,792,332
1,802,116
1,736,985
Total deposits
17,488,432
17,541,491
17,146,297
16,705,710
16,955,803
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
140,813
161,401
162,350
179,416
137,996
FHLB and other borrowed funds
550,500
600,500
600,750
1,300,750
1,301,050
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
203,004
207,154
181,080
238,058
230,011
Subordinated debentures
438,957
439,102
439,246
439,394
439,542
Total liabilities
18,821,706
18,949,648
18,529,723
18,863,328
19,064,402
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
1,972
1,982
1,989
1,989
1,997
Capital surplus
2,221,576
2,246,312
2,272,794
2,272,100
2,295,893
Retained earnings
2,097,712
2,018,801
1,942,350
1,880,562
1,819,412
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(235,944
)
(224,540
)
(256,108
)
(194,862
)
(261,799
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,085,316
4,042,555
3,961,025
3,959,789
3,855,503
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
22,907,022
$
22,992,203
$
22,490,748
$
22,823,117
$
22,919,905
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2025
Jun. 30, 2024
Interest income:
Loans
$
276,041
$
270,784
$
278,409
$
281,977
$
274,324
$
546,825
$
539,618
Investment securities
Taxable
26,444
27,433
28,943
31,006
32,587
53,877
65,816
Tax-exempt
7,626
7,650
7,704
7,704
7,769
15,276
15,572
Deposits - other banks
8,951
6,620
7,585
12,096
12,564
15,571
23,092
Federal funds sold
53
55
73
62
59
108
120
Total interest income
319,115
312,542
322,714
332,845
327,303
631,657
644,218
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
88,489
86,786
90,564
97,785
95,741
175,275
188,289
Federal funds purchased
—
—
—
1
—
—
—
FHLB and other borrowed funds
5,539
5,902
9,541
14,383
14,255
11,441
28,531
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,012
1,074
1,346
1,335
1,363
2,086
2,767
Subordinated debentures
4,123
4,124
4,121
4,121
4,122
8,247
8,219
Total interest expense
99,163
97,886
105,572
117,625
115,481
197,049
227,806
Net interest income
219,952
214,656
217,142
215,220
211,822
434,608
416,412
Provision for credit losses on loans
3,000
—
16,700
18,200
8,000
3,000
13,500
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
—
—
1,000
—
—
(1,000
)
Recovery of credit losses on investment securities
—
—
—
(330
)
—
—
—
Total credit loss expense
3,000
—
16,700
18,870
8,000
3,000
12,500
Net interest income after credit loss expense
216,952
214,656
200,442
196,350
203,822
431,608
403,912
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,552
9,650
9,935
9,888
9,714
19,202
19,400
Other service charges and fees
12,643
10,689
11,651
10,490
10,679
23,332
20,868
Trust fees
5,234
4,760
4,526
4,403
4,722
9,994
9,788
Mortgage lending income
4,780
3,599
3,518
4,437
4,276
8,379
7,834
Insurance commissions
589
535
483
595
565
1,124
1,073
Increase in cash value of life insurance
1,415
1,842
1,215
1,161
1,279
3,257
2,474
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
2,657
2,718
2,820
2,637
2,998
5,375
6,005
Gain on SBA loans
—
288
218
145
56
288
254
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net
972
(163
)
26
32
2,052
809
2,044
Gain (loss) on OREO, net
13
(376
)
(2,423
)
85
49
(363
)
66
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
(238
)
442
850
1,392
(274
)
204
729
Other income
13,462
11,442
8,403
7,514
6,658
24,904
14,038
Total non-interest income
51,079
45,426
41,222
42,779
42,774
96,505
84,573
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
64,318
61,855
60,824
58,861
60,427
126,173
121,337
Occupancy and equipment
14,023
14,425
14,526
14,546
14,408
28,448
28,959
Data processing expense
8,364
8,558
9,324
9,088
8,935
16,922
18,082
Other operating expenses
29,335
28,090
27,536
27,550
29,415
57,425
56,303
Total non-interest expense
116,040
112,928
112,210
110,045
113,185
228,968
224,681
Income before income taxes
151,991
147,154
129,454
129,084
133,411
299,145
263,804
Income tax expense
33,588
31,945
28,890
29,046
31,881
65,533
62,165
Net income
$
118,403
$
115,209
$
100,564
$
100,038
$
101,530
$
233,612
$
201,639
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2025
Jun. 30, 2024
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
1.18
$
1.00
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.58
0.56
0.50
0.50
0.52
1.14
1.01
Basic earnings per common share
0.60
0.58
0.51
0.50
0.51
1.18
1.00
Dividends per share - common
0.20
0.195
0.195
0.195
0.18
0.395
0.36
Shareholder buyback yield
(2)
0.49
%
0.53
%
0.05
%
0.56
%
0.67
%
1.02
%
1.12
%
Book value per common share
$
20.71
$
20.40
$
19.92
$
19.91
$
19.30
$
20.71
$
19.30
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(1)
13.44
13.15
12.68
12.67
12.08
13.44
12.08
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding
197,532
198,657
198,863
199,380
200,319
198,091
200,765
Average diluted shares outstanding
197,765
198,852
198,973
199,461
200,465
198,289
200,909
End of period common shares outstanding
197,239
198,206
198,882
198,879
199,746
197,239
199,746
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets (ROA)
2.08
%
2.07
%
1.77
%
1.74
%
1.79
%
2.08
%
1.78
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.02
%
2.01
%
1.76
%
1.72
%
1.83
%
2.02
%
1.79
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.25
%
2.24
%
1.92
%
1.88
%
1.94
%
2.25
%
1.93
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.18
%
2.18
%
1.91
%
1.86
%
1.98
%
2.18
%
1.94
%
Return on average common equity (ROE)
11.77
%
11.75
%
10.13
%
10.23
%
10.73
%
11.76
%
10.69
%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
11.39
%
11.41
%
10.05
%
10.12
%
10.98
%
11.40
%
10.76
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.26
%
18.39
%
15.94
%
16.26
%
17.29
%
18.33
%
17.26
%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
17.68
%
17.87
%
15.82
%
16.09
%
17.69
%
17.77
%
17.38
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.50
%
18.64
%
16.18
%
16.51
%
17.56
%
18.57
%
17.53
%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
17.92
%
18.12
%
16.07
%
16.34
%
17.97
%
18.02
%
17.66
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2025
Jun. 30, 2024
Efficiency ratio
41.68
%
42.22
%
42.24
%
41.42
%
43.17
%
41.94
%
43.69
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
42.01
%
42.84
%
42.00
%
41.66
%
42.59
%
42.42
%
43.50
%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)
4.44
%
4.44
%
4.39
%
4.28
%
4.27
%
4.44
%
4.20
%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
$
2,526
$
2,534
$
2,398
$
2,616
$
2,628
$
5,060
$
3,520
Total revenue (net)
271,031
260,082
258,364
257,999
254,596
531,113
500,985
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
(1)
154,991
147,154
146,154
147,954
141,411
302,145
276,304
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
150,404
142,821
145,209
146,562
141,886
293,225
275,614
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.08
%
56.58
%
50.11
%
50.03
%
52.40
%
56.32
%
52.66
%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.39
%
54.91
%
49.74
%
49.49
%
52.59
%
54.64
%
52.52
%
P5
NR
(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)
(1)
57.19
%
56.58
%
56.57
%
57.35
%
55.54
%
56.89
%
55.15
%
P5
NR
, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
55.49
%
54.91
%
56.20
%
56.81
%
55.73
%
55.21
%
55.01
%
Total purchase accounting accretion
$
1,233
$
1,378
$
1,610
$
1,878
$
1,873
$
2,611
$
4,645
Average purchase accounting loan discounts
16,219
17,493
19,090
20,832
22,788
16,873
23,813
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Advertising
$
2,054
$
1,928
$
1,941
$
1,810
$
1,692
$
3,982
$
3,346
Amortization of intangibles
2,025
2,047
2,068
2,095
2,140
4,072
4,280
Electronic banking expense
3,172
3,055
3,307
3,569
3,412
6,227
6,568
Directors' fees
431
452
356
362
423
883
921
Due from bank service charges
283
281
271
302
282
564
558
FDIC and state assessment
1,636
3,387
3,216
3,360
5,494
5,023
8,812
Insurance
1,049
999
900
926
905
2,048
1,808
Legal and accounting
2,360
3,641
2,361
1,902
2,617
6,001
4,698
Other professional fees
2,211
1,947
1,736
2,062
2,108
4,158
4,344
Operating supplies
711
711
711
673
613
1,422
1,296
Postage
488
503
518
522
497
991
1,020
Telephone
419
436
438
455
444
855
914
Other expense
12,496
8,703
9,713
9,512
8,788
21,199
17,738
Total other operating expenses
$
29,335
$
28,090
$
27,536
$
27,550
$
29,415
$
57,425
$
56,303
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits
86.80
%
85.24
%
86.11
%
88.74
%
87.18
%
Common equity to assets
17.83
%
17.58
%
17.61
%
17.35
%
16.82
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
12.35
%
12.09
%
11.98
%
11.78
%
11.23
%
.
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential
$
5,553,182
$
5,588,681
$
5,426,780
$
5,496,536
$
5,599,925
Construction/land development
2,695,561
2,735,760
2,736,214
2,741,419
2,511,817
Agricultural
315,926
335,437
336,993
335,965
345,461
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family
2,138,990
1,947,872
1,956,489
1,932,352
1,910,143
Multifamily residential
620,439
576,089
496,484
482,648
509,091
Total real estate
11,324,098
11,183,839
10,952,960
10,988,920
10,876,437
Consumer
1,218,834
1,227,745
1,234,361
1,219,197
1,189,386
Commercial and industrial
2,107,326
2,045,036
2,022,775
2,084,667
2,242,072
Agricultural
323,457
314,323
367,251
352,963
314,600
Other
206,909
181,173
187,153
178,232
158,962
Loans receivable
$
15,180,624
$
14,952,116
$
14,764,500
$
14,823,979
$
14,781,457
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period
$
279,944
$
275,880
$
312,574
$
295,856
$
290,294
Loans charged off
4,071
3,458
53,959
2,001
3,098
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
2,996
7,522
565
519
660
Net loans charged off (recovered)
1,075
(4,064
)
53,394
1,482
2,438
Provision for credit losses - loans
3,000
—
16,700
18,200
8,000
Balance, end of period
$
281,869
$
279,944
$
275,880
$
312,574
$
295,856
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans
0.03
%
(0.11
)%
1.44
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.86
%
1.87
%
1.87
%
2.11
%
2.00
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans
$
89,261
$
86,383
$
93,853
$
95,747
$
78,090
Loans past due 90 days or more
7,031
3,264
5,034
5,356
8,251
Total non-performing loans
96,292
89,647
98,887
101,103
86,341
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
41,529
39,680
43,407
43,040
41,347
Other non-performing assets
—
63
63
63
63
Total other non-performing assets
41,529
39,743
43,470
43,103
41,410
Total non-performing assets
$
137,821
$
129,390
$
142,357
$
144,206
$
127,751
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
292.72
%
312.27
%
278.99
%
309.16
%
342.66
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.63
%
0.60
%
0.67
%
0.68
%
0.58
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.60
%
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.63
%
0.56
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance