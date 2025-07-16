Stocks
HOMB

Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $118.4 Million for Q2 2025

July 16, 2025 — 05:20 pm EDT

Home BancShares reported record net income of $118.4 million for Q2 2025, with a diluted EPS of $0.60.

Home BancShares, Inc. reported record-breaking quarterly earnings for Q2 2025, with a net income of $118.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.60, reflecting increases from the previous quarter's $115.2 million and $0.58, respectively. The company also achieved total revenue of $271 million, marking an improvement over Q1 2025's $260.1 million. While net interest margin remained steady at 4.44%, the bank saw a slight increase in total loans receivable to $15.18 billion and maintained a healthy common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.6%. During the quarter, Home BancShares repurchased 1 million shares at a buyback yield of 0.49% and announced a dividend payment of $0.20 per share, up from $0.195 in the prior quarter. The company's management highlighted consistent performance from its banking team as a key factor in achieving these results.

Potential Positives

  • Quarterly net income reached a record high of $118.4 million, marking a significant increase compared to previous quarters.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.60 also set a new record for the company, indicating strong profitability and shareholder value.
  • Total revenue increased to $271.0 million, showcasing robust growth in the company's financial performance.
  • The company announced an increase in dividends per share to $0.20, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Decrease in shareholder buyback yield from 0.53% in Q1 2025 to 0.49% in Q2 2025, indicating less capital returned to shareholders through stock repurchases.
  • Increase in non-performing loans to total loans from 0.60% in Q1 2025 to 0.63% in Q2 2025, suggesting a potential deterioration in loan quality.
  • Event interest income decreased significantly from $1.3 million in Q1 2025 to $516,000 in Q2 2025, pointing to possible challenges in generating additional revenue streams.

FAQ

What were Home BancShares' Q2 2025 net income results?

Home BancShares reported a net income of $118.4 million, a record for the company.

How much was diluted earnings per share in Q2 2025?

The diluted earnings per share for Q2 2025 was $0.60, also a record for Home BancShares.

What is the shareholder buyback yield for Q2 2025?

The shareholder buyback yield in Q2 2025 was 0.49%, down from 0.53% in Q1 2025.

What was the total revenue for Home BancShares in Q2 2025?

The total revenue for Q2 2025 was $271.0 million, an increase from the previous quarter.

How many branches does Home BancShares have?

Home BancShares operates 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 in Florida, 58 in Texas, and others.

$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855
  • KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872.
  • JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
  • JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,325,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,542,414
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,358,639 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,408,724
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,259,346 shares (+398.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,601,711
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 788,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,304,549
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 529,407 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,966,335
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 463,137 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,092,882
  • BAHL & GAYNOR INC removed 436,240 shares (-46.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,332,504

$HOMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$HOMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HOMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025

CONWAY, Ark., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
































































































































































































































































Quarterly Highlights


Metric

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Net income
$118.4 million
$115.2 million
$100.6 million
$100.0 million
$101.5 million

Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$114.6 million
$111.9 million
$99.8 million
$99.0 million
$103.9 million

Total revenue (net)
$271.0 million
$260.1 million
$258.4 million
$258.0 million
$254.6 million

Income before income taxes
$152.0 million
$147.2 million
$129.5 million
$129.1 million
$133.4 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

(1)
$155.0 million
$147.2 million
$146.2 million
$148.0 million
$141.4 million

PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$150.4 million
$142.8 million
$145.2 million
$146.6 million
$141.9 million

Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.08%
56.58%
50.11%
50.03%
52.40%

Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)

(1)
54.39%
54.91%
49.74%
49.49%
52.59%

P5

NR

(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)

(1)
57.19%
56.58%
56.57%
57.35%
55.54%

P5

NR

, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
55.49%
54.91%
56.20%
56.81%
55.73%

ROA
2.08%
2.07%
1.77%
1.74%
1.79%

ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
2.02%
2.01%
1.76%
1.72%
1.83%

NIM
4.44%
4.44%
4.39%
4.28%
4.27%

Purchase accounting accretion
$1.2 million
$1.4 million
$1.6 million
$1.9 million
$1.9 million

ROE
11.77%
11.75%
10.13%
10.23%
10.73%

ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
11.39%
11.41%
10.05%
10.12%
10.98%

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

(1)
18.26%
18.39%
15.94%
16.26%
17.29%

ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
17.68%
17.87%
15.82%
16.09%
17.69%

Diluted earnings per share
$0.60
$0.58
$0.51
$0.50
$0.51

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$0.58
$0.56
$0.50
$0.50
$0.52

Non-performing assets to total assets
0.60%
0.56%
0.63%
0.63%
0.56%

Common equity tier 1 capital
15.6%
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%

Leverage
13.4%
13.3%
13.0%
12.5%
12.3%

Tier 1 capital
15.6%
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%

Total risk-based capital
19.3%
19.1%
18.7%
18.3%
18.0%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.86%
1.87%
1.87%
2.11%
2.00%

Book value per share
$20.71
$20.40
$19.92
$19.91
$19.30

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(1)
$13.44
$13.15
$12.68
$12.67
$12.08

Dividends per share
$0.20
$0.195
$0.195
$0.195
$0.18

Shareholder buyback yield

(2)
0.49%
0.53%
0.05%
0.56%
0.67%



(1)

Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



(2)

Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.



"I am once again very pleased with our quarterly results. Diluted EPS of $0.60 and net income of $118.4 million are both records for HOMB. The ongoing, consistent performance from our bankers led to numerous other records being set in the second quarter, further highlighting that strength is no accident," said John Allison, Chairman & CEO of HOMB.




Stock Repurchases and Dividends



During the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.49%

(1)

. In comparison, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.53%

(1)

. The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.



In addition, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This cash dividend represented a $0.005 per share, or 2.6%, increase over the $0.195 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2025.




Operating Highlights



Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $118.4 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, both of which were records for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $114.6 million

(2)

and $0.58 per share

(2)

, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Our net interest margin was 4.44% for both of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. The yield on loans was 7.36% and 7.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.89 billion to $15.06 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.64% as of June 30, 2025, from 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.20 billion to $13.43 billion.



During the second quarter of 2025, there was $516,000 of event interest income compared to $1.3 million of event interest income for the first quarter of 2025. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $16.2 million and $17.5 million for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $222.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, and $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, was the result of a $6.6 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in interest expense. The $6.6 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $5.3 million increase in loan income and a $2.3 million increase in income from deposits with other banks, partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in investment income. The $1.3 million increase in interest expense was due to a $1.7 million increase in interest expense on deposits, partially offset by a $363,000 decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds.



The Company reported $51.1 million of non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $13.5 million from other income, $12.6 million from other service charges and fees, $9.6 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.2 million from trust fees, $4.8 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $972,000 from the gain on sale of branches, equipment and other assets, net. Included within other income was $3.5 million in special income from equity investments and $885,000 in legal fee reimbursements.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $116.0 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $64.3 million from salaries and employee benefits, $29.3 million in other operating expense, $14.0 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.4 million in data processing expenses. Included within other expense was $3.3 million in legal claims expense, which was partially offset by a $1.5 million FDIC assessment reduction. For the second quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 41.68%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.01%

(2)


.




Financial Condition



Total loans receivable were $15.18 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.18 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.49 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025. Total assets were $22.91 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025.



During the second quarter of 2025, the Company had a $228.5 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $106.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $121.7 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $1.83 billion at June 30, 2025.



Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.63% and 0.60% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.60% and 0.56% at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 can be seen below.



















































































































For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial CFG


Shore Premier Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Charge-offs

$
2,588


$
462


$
181

$
582


$
245


$
13


$
4,071

Recoveries


(2,172
)


(223
)






(22
)


(577
)


(2
)


(2,996
)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$
416


$
239


$
181

$
560


$
(332
)

$
11


$
1,075

























































































































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial CFG


Shore Premier Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Charge-offs

$
444


$
474


$




$
53


$
2,479


$
8


$
3,458

Recoveries


(6,514
)


(228
)


(658
)


(3
)


(117
)


(2
)


(7,522
)

Net (recoveries) charge-offs

$
(6,070
)

$
246


$
(658
)

$
50


$
2,362


$
6


$
(4,064
)




At June 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $96.3 million, and non-performing assets were $137.8 million. At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million.



The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as June 30, 2025:






























































































































































(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial CFG


Shore Premier Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Non-accrual loans

22,487

16,276

787

11,716

37,833

162

89,261

Loans 90+ days past due

3,557

2,341







1,133




7,031

Total non-performing loans

26,044

18,617

787

11,716

38,966

162

96,292
















Foreclosed assets held for sale

17,259

863

22,842




565




41,529

Other non-performing assets





















Total other non-performing assets

17,259

863

22,842




565




41,529

Total non-performing assets

43,303

19,480

23,629

11,716

39,531

162

137,821




The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:






























































































































































(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial CFG


Shore Premier Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Non-accrual loans

23,694

15,214

2,766

5,444

39,108

157

86,383

Loans 90+ days past due

3,264
















3,264

Total non-performing loans

26,958

15,214

2,766

5,444

39,108

157

89,647
















Foreclosed assets held for sale

15,357

1,052

22,820




451




39,680

Other non-performing assets

63
















63

Total other non-performing assets

15,420

1,052

22,820




451




39,743

Total non-performing assets

42,378

16,266

25,586

5,444

39,559

157

129,390




The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.9 million at June 30, 2025, or 1.86% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $279.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 292.72% and 312.27% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.



Stockholders’ equity was $4.09 billion at June 30, 2025, which increased approximately $42.8 million from March 31, 2025. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $78.9 million increase in retained earnings, which was partially offset by the $11.4 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and the $27.5 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.71 at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.40 at March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.44

(2)

at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.15

(2)

at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of June 30, 2025, were both records for the Company.




Branches



The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.




Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, July 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/133918928

. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=862a0326&confId=84106

. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.



Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 171523. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 539251, which will be available until July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.




About Home BancShares



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.



(1) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.


(2) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.




General



This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:


Donna Townsell


Director of Investor Relations


Home BancShares, Inc.


(501) 328-4625











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)













(In thousands)


Jun. 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$
291,344


$
319,747


$
281,063


$
265,408


$
229,209

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


809,729



975,983



629,284



752,269



829,507

Cash and cash equivalents


1,101,073



1,295,730



910,347



1,017,677



1,058,716

Federal funds sold


2,600



6,275



3,725



6,425






Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses


2,899,968



3,003,320



3,072,639



3,270,620



3,344,539

Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


1,265,292



1,269,896



1,275,204



1,277,090



1,278,853

Total investment securities


4,165,260



4,273,216



4,347,843



4,547,710



4,623,392

Loans receivable


15,180,624



14,952,116



14,764,500



14,823,979



14,781,457

Allowance for credit losses


(281,869
)


(279,944
)


(275,880
)


(312,574
)


(295,856
)

Loans receivable, net


14,898,755



14,672,172



14,488,620



14,511,405



14,485,601

Bank premises and equipment, net


379,729



384,843



386,322



388,776



383,691

Foreclosed assets held for sale


41,529



39,680



43,407



43,040



41,347

Cash value of life insurance


218,113



221,621



219,786



219,353



218,198

Accrued interest receivable


107,732



115,983



120,129



118,871



120,984

Deferred tax asset, net


174,323



170,120



186,697



176,629



195,041

Goodwill


1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253

Core deposit intangible


36,255



38,280



40,327



42,395



44,490

Other assets


383,400



376,030



345,292



352,583



350,192


Total assets

$
22,907,022


$
22,992,203


$
22,490,748


$
22,823,117


$
22,919,905













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Liabilities










Deposits:










Demand and non-interest-bearing

$
4,024,574


$
4,079,289


$
4,006,115


$
3,937,168


$
4,068,302

Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts


11,571,949



11,586,106



11,347,850



10,966,426



11,150,516

Time deposits


1,891,909



1,876,096



1,792,332



1,802,116



1,736,985

Total deposits


17,488,432



17,541,491



17,146,297



16,705,710



16,955,803

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


140,813



161,401



162,350



179,416



137,996

FHLB and other borrowed funds


550,500



600,500



600,750



1,300,750



1,301,050

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


203,004



207,154



181,080



238,058



230,011

Subordinated debentures


438,957



439,102



439,246



439,394



439,542


Total liabilities


18,821,706



18,949,648



18,529,723



18,863,328



19,064,402













Stockholders' equity










Common stock


1,972



1,982



1,989



1,989



1,997

Capital surplus


2,221,576



2,246,312



2,272,794



2,272,100



2,295,893

Retained earnings


2,097,712



2,018,801



1,942,350



1,880,562



1,819,412

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(235,944
)


(224,540
)


(256,108
)


(194,862
)


(261,799
)


Total stockholders' equity


4,085,316



4,042,555



3,961,025



3,959,789



3,855,503


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
22,907,022


$
22,992,203


$
22,490,748


$
22,823,117


$
22,919,905




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


(In thousands)


Jun. 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2025


Jun. 30, 2024


Interest income:














Loans

$
276,041


$
270,784


$
278,409


$
281,977


$
274,324


$
546,825


$
539,618

Investment securities














Taxable


26,444



27,433



28,943



31,006



32,587



53,877



65,816

Tax-exempt


7,626



7,650



7,704



7,704



7,769



15,276



15,572

Deposits - other banks


8,951



6,620



7,585



12,096



12,564



15,571



23,092

Federal funds sold


53



55



73



62



59



108



120

Total interest income


319,115



312,542



322,714



332,845



327,303



631,657



644,218


Interest expense:














Interest on deposits


88,489



86,786



90,564



97,785



95,741



175,275



188,289

Federal funds purchased

















1
















FHLB and other borrowed funds


5,539



5,902



9,541



14,383



14,255



11,441



28,531

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


1,012



1,074



1,346



1,335



1,363



2,086



2,767

Subordinated debentures


4,123



4,124



4,121



4,121



4,122



8,247



8,219

Total interest expense


99,163



97,886



105,572



117,625



115,481



197,049



227,806


Net interest income


219,952



214,656



217,142



215,220



211,822



434,608



416,412

Provision for credit losses on loans


3,000








16,700



18,200



8,000



3,000



13,500

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments

















1,000













(1,000
)

Recovery of credit losses on investment securities

















(330
)















Total credit loss expense


3,000








16,700



18,870



8,000



3,000



12,500


Net interest income after credit loss expense


216,952



214,656



200,442



196,350



203,822



431,608



403,912


Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposit accounts


9,552



9,650



9,935



9,888



9,714



19,202



19,400

Other service charges and fees


12,643



10,689



11,651



10,490



10,679



23,332



20,868

Trust fees


5,234



4,760



4,526



4,403



4,722



9,994



9,788

Mortgage lending income


4,780



3,599



3,518



4,437



4,276



8,379



7,834

Insurance commissions


589



535



483



595



565



1,124



1,073

Increase in cash value of life insurance


1,415



1,842



1,215



1,161



1,279



3,257



2,474

Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other


2,657



2,718



2,820



2,637



2,998



5,375



6,005

Gain on SBA loans







288



218



145



56



288



254

Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net


972



(163
)


26



32



2,052



809



2,044

Gain (loss) on OREO, net


13



(376
)


(2,423
)


85



49



(363
)


66

Fair value adjustment for marketable securities


(238
)


442



850



1,392



(274
)


204



729

Other income


13,462



11,442



8,403



7,514



6,658



24,904



14,038

Total non-interest income


51,079



45,426



41,222



42,779



42,774



96,505



84,573


Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits


64,318



61,855



60,824



58,861



60,427



126,173



121,337

Occupancy and equipment


14,023



14,425



14,526



14,546



14,408



28,448



28,959

Data processing expense


8,364



8,558



9,324



9,088



8,935



16,922



18,082

Other operating expenses


29,335



28,090



27,536



27,550



29,415



57,425



56,303

Total non-interest expense


116,040



112,928



112,210



110,045



113,185



228,968



224,681


Income before income taxes


151,991



147,154



129,454



129,084



133,411



299,145



263,804

Income tax expense


33,588



31,945



28,890



29,046



31,881



65,533



62,165


Net income

$
118,403


$
115,209


$
100,564


$
100,038


$
101,530


$
233,612


$
201,639


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Jun. 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2025


Jun. 30, 2024


PER SHARE DATA














Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.60


$
0.58


$
0.51


$
0.50


$
0.51


$
1.18


$
1.00

Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


0.58



0.56



0.50



0.50



0.52



1.14



1.01

Basic earnings per common share


0.60



0.58



0.51



0.50



0.51



1.18



1.00

Dividends per share - common


0.20



0.195



0.195



0.195



0.18



0.395



0.36

Shareholder buyback yield

(2)


0.49
%


0.53
%


0.05
%


0.56
%


0.67
%


1.02
%


1.12
%

Book value per common share

$
20.71


$
20.40


$
19.92


$
19.91


$
19.30


$
20.71


$
19.30

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

(1)


13.44



13.15



12.68



12.67



12.08



13.44



12.08

















STOCK INFORMATION














Average common shares outstanding


197,532



198,657



198,863



199,380



200,319



198,091



200,765

Average diluted shares outstanding


197,765



198,852



198,973



199,461



200,465



198,289



200,909

End of period common shares outstanding


197,239



198,206



198,882



198,879



199,746



197,239



199,746

















ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS





























Return on average assets (ROA)


2.08
%


2.07
%


1.77
%


1.74
%


1.79
%


2.08
%


1.78
%

Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.02
%


2.01
%


1.76
%


1.72
%


1.83
%


2.02
%


1.79
%

Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.25
%


2.24
%


1.92
%


1.88
%


1.94
%


2.25
%


1.93
%

Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.18
%


2.18
%


1.91
%


1.86
%


1.98
%


2.18
%


1.94
%

Return on average common equity (ROE)


11.77
%


11.75
%


10.13
%


10.23
%


10.73
%


11.76
%


10.69
%

Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


11.39
%


11.41
%


10.05
%


10.12
%


10.98
%


11.40
%


10.76
%

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)

(1)


18.26
%


18.39
%


15.94
%


16.26
%


17.29
%


18.33
%


17.26
%

Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


17.68
%


17.87
%


15.82
%


16.09
%


17.69
%


17.77
%


17.38
%

Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


18.50
%


18.64
%


16.18
%


16.51
%


17.56
%


18.57
%


17.53
%

Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


17.92
%


18.12
%


16.07
%


16.34
%


17.97
%


18.02
%


17.66
%
















(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2025


Jun. 30, 2024

Efficiency ratio


41.68
%


42.22
%


42.24
%


41.42
%


43.17
%


41.94
%


43.69
%

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


42.01
%


42.84
%


42.00
%


41.66
%


42.59
%


42.42
%


43.50
%

Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)


4.44
%


4.44
%


4.39
%


4.28
%


4.27
%


4.44
%


4.20
%

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

$
2,526


$
2,534


$
2,398


$
2,616


$
2,628


$
5,060


$
3,520

Total revenue (net)


271,031



260,082



258,364



257,999



254,596



531,113



500,985

Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

(1)


154,991



147,154



146,154



147,954



141,411



302,145



276,304

PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


150,404



142,821



145,209



146,562



141,886



293,225



275,614

Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)


56.08
%


56.58
%


50.11
%


50.03
%


52.40
%


56.32
%


52.66
%

Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)

(1)


54.39
%


54.91
%


49.74
%


49.49
%


52.59
%


54.64
%


52.52
%

P5

NR

(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)

(1)


57.19
%


56.58
%


56.57
%


57.35
%


55.54
%


56.89
%


55.15
%

P5

NR

, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


55.49
%


54.91
%


56.20
%


56.81
%


55.73
%


55.21
%


55.01
%

Total purchase accounting accretion

$
1,233


$
1,378


$
1,610


$
1,878


$
1,873


$
2,611


$
4,645

Average purchase accounting loan discounts


16,219



17,493



19,090



20,832



22,788



16,873



23,813

















OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES














Advertising

$
2,054


$
1,928


$
1,941


$
1,810


$
1,692


$
3,982


$
3,346

Amortization of intangibles


2,025



2,047



2,068



2,095



2,140



4,072



4,280

Electronic banking expense


3,172



3,055



3,307



3,569



3,412



6,227



6,568

Directors' fees


431



452



356



362



423



883



921

Due from bank service charges


283



281



271



302



282



564



558

FDIC and state assessment


1,636



3,387



3,216



3,360



5,494



5,023



8,812

Insurance


1,049



999



900



926



905



2,048



1,808

Legal and accounting


2,360



3,641



2,361



1,902



2,617



6,001



4,698

Other professional fees


2,211



1,947



1,736



2,062



2,108



4,158



4,344

Operating supplies


711



711



711



673



613



1,422



1,296

Postage


488



503



518



522



497



991



1,020

Telephone


419



436



438



455



444



855



914

Other expense


12,496



8,703



9,713



9,512



8,788



21,199



17,738

Total other operating expenses

$
29,335


$
28,090


$
27,536


$
27,550


$
29,415


$
57,425


$
56,303
















(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)


Jun. 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


BALANCE SHEET RATIOS










Total loans to total deposits


86.80
%


85.24
%


86.11
%


88.74
%


87.18
%

Common equity to assets


17.83
%


17.58
%


17.61
%


17.35
%


16.82
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)


12.35
%


12.09
%


11.98
%


11.78
%


11.23
%









.



LOANS RECEIVABLE










Real estate










Commercial real estate loans










Non-farm/non-residential

$
5,553,182


$
5,588,681


$
5,426,780


$
5,496,536


$
5,599,925

Construction/land development


2,695,561



2,735,760



2,736,214



2,741,419



2,511,817

Agricultural


315,926



335,437



336,993



335,965



345,461

Residential real estate loans










Residential 1-4 family


2,138,990



1,947,872



1,956,489



1,932,352



1,910,143

Multifamily residential


620,439



576,089



496,484



482,648



509,091

Total real estate


11,324,098



11,183,839



10,952,960



10,988,920



10,876,437

Consumer


1,218,834



1,227,745



1,234,361



1,219,197



1,189,386

Commercial and industrial


2,107,326



2,045,036



2,022,775



2,084,667



2,242,072

Agricultural


323,457



314,323



367,251



352,963



314,600

Other


206,909



181,173



187,153



178,232



158,962

Loans receivable

$
15,180,624


$
14,952,116


$
14,764,500


$
14,823,979


$
14,781,457













ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Balance, beginning of period

$
279,944


$
275,880


$
312,574


$
295,856


$
290,294

Loans charged off


4,071



3,458



53,959



2,001



3,098

Recoveries of loans previously charged off


2,996



7,522



565



519



660

Net loans charged off (recovered)


1,075



(4,064
)


53,394



1,482



2,438

Provision for credit losses - loans


3,000








16,700



18,200



8,000

Balance, end of period

$
281,869


$
279,944


$
275,880


$
312,574


$
295,856












Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans


0.03
%


(0.11
)%


1.44
%


0.04
%


0.07
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.86
%


1.87
%


1.87
%


2.11
%


2.00
%













NON-PERFORMING ASSETS










Non-performing loans










Non-accrual loans

$
89,261


$
86,383


$
93,853


$
95,747


$
78,090

Loans past due 90 days or more


7,031



3,264



5,034



5,356



8,251

Total non-performing loans


96,292



89,647



98,887



101,103



86,341

Other non-performing assets










Foreclosed assets held for sale, net


41,529



39,680



43,407



43,040



41,347

Other non-performing assets







63



63



63



63

Total other non-performing assets


41,529



39,743



43,470



43,103



41,410

Total non-performing assets

$
137,821


$
129,390


$
142,357


$
144,206


$
127,751












Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans


292.72
%


312.27
%


278.99
%


309.16
%


342.66
%

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.63
%


0.60
%


0.67
%


0.68
%


0.58
%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.60
%


0.56
%


0.63
%


0.63
%


0.56
%












(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

















































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated Net Interest Margin


(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended




June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balance