Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Q1 2025 Earnings of $115.2 Million

Home BancShares, Inc. reported record Q1 2025 earnings of $115.2 million, with improved profitability metrics and asset growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Home BancShares, Inc. announced its first-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a record net income of $115.2 million, equating to $0.58 per diluted share. This performance reflects an increase from the previous quarter's net income and diluted earnings per share of $100.6 million and $0.51, respectively. The company experienced growth in total revenue, rising to $260.1 million from $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with net interest margin improving to 4.44%. Additionally, total loans reached a record $14.95 billion, while total deposits grew to $17.54 billion. The report highlighted strong operational achievements, including a significant improvement in efficiency ratios and reductions in non-performing loans. Home BancShares plans to hold a conference call on April 17, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Record net income of $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Total loans receivable reached a record $14.95 billion, demonstrating significant growth in the company's lending activities.
  • Return on average assets (ROA) improved to 2.07% from 1.77% in the previous quarter, reflecting better asset efficiency.
  • Book value per share increased to $20.40 from $19.92 in the previous quarter, which is a record for the company, enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Non-performing assets increased to $129.4 million from $142.4 million, indicating ongoing challenges in asset quality despite a reduction in the amount from the previous quarter.
  • The net interest income decreased to $217.2 million from $219.5 million in the previous quarter, attributed to a decrease in interest income on loans, which could impact future profitability.
  • The press release highlights $53.4 million in net loan charge-offs during the previous quarter, reflecting potential issues with credit quality.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Q1 2025 at Home BancShares?

Home BancShares reported net income of $115.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for Q1 2025.

How did Home BancShares' revenue change in Q1 2025?

Total revenue for Home BancShares was $260.1 million, showing an increase compared to previous quarters.

What was the net interest margin for Home BancShares in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 2025 was 4.44%, up from 4.39% in the previous quarter.

Did Home BancShares experience loan growth in Q1 2025?

Yes, total loans receivable increased to $14.95 billion, marking a record for the Company.

When will the conference call for Q1 2025 earnings be held?

The conference call is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577.
  • ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250
  • JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000
  • JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
  • JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 1,396,978 shares (+8815.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,534,477
  • UBS GROUP AG added 1,073,620 shares (+557.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,383,446
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 976,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,626,941
  • STATE STREET CORP added 870,671 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,639,989
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 636,340 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,008,422
  • SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 610,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,273,555
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 476,498 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,484,893

Full Release



CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
















































































































































































































































Quarterly Highlights


Metric

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Net income
$115.2 million
$100.6 million
$100.0 million
$101.5 million
$100.1 million

Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$111.9 million
$99.8 million
$99.0 million
$103.9 million
$99.2 million

Total revenue (net)
$260.1 million
$258.4 million
$258.0 million
$254.6 million
$246.4 million

Income before income taxes
$147.2 million
$129.5 million
$129.1 million
$133.4 million
$130.4 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

(1)
$147.2 million
$146.2 million
$148.0 million
$141.4 million
$134.9 million

PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$142.8 million
$145.2 million
$146.6 million
$141.9 million
$133.7 million

Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.58%
50.11%
50.03%
52.40%
52.92%

Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)

(1)
54.91%
49.74%
49.49%
52.59%
52.45%

P5

NR

(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)

(1)
56.58%
56.57%
57.35%
55.54%
54.75%

P5

NR

, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
54.91%
56.20%
56.81%
55.73%
54.28%

ROA
2.07%
1.77%
1.74%
1.79%
1.78%

ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
2.01%
1.76%
1.72%
1.83%
1.76%

NIM
4.44%
4.39%
4.28%
4.27%
4.13%

Purchase accounting accretion
$1.4 million
$1.6 million
$1.9 million
$1.9 million
$2.8 million

ROE
11.75%
10.13%
10.23%
10.73%
10.64%

ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
11.41%
10.05%
10.12%
10.98%
10.54%

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

(1)
18.39%
15.94%
16.26%
17.29%
17.22%

ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
17.87%
15.82%
16.09%
17.69%
17.07%

Diluted earnings per share
$0.58
$0.51
$0.50
$0.51
$0.50

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)
$0.56
$0.50
$0.50
$0.52
$0.49

Non-performing assets to total assets
0.56%
0.63%
0.63%
0.56%
0.48%

Common equity tier 1 capital
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
14.3%

Leverage
13.3%
13.0%
12.5%
12.3%
12.3%

Tier 1 capital
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
14.3%

Total risk-based capital
19.1%
18.7%
18.3%
18.0%
17.9%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.87%
1.87%
2.11%
2.00%
2.00%

Book value per share
$20.40
$19.92
$19.91
$19.30
$18.98

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(1)
13.15
12.68
12.67
12.08
11.79



(1)

Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.




Operating Highlights



Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million

(1)

and $0.56 per share

(1)

, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.



During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.



The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.



Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%

(1)


.




Financial Condition



Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.



During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.



Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.






















































































































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial


CFG


Shore


Premier


Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Charge-offs

$
444


$
474


$




$
53


$
2,479


$
8


$
3,458

Recoveries


(6,514
)


(228
)


(658
)


(3
)


(117
)


(2
)


(7,522
)

Net (recoveries)


charge-offs

$
(6,070
)

$
246


$
(658
)

$
50


$
2,362


$
6


$
(4,064
)

























































































































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial


CFG


Shore


Premier


Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Charge-offs

$
47,774


$
2,108


$
1,973

$
1,457


$
637


$
10


$
53,959

Recoveries


(174
)


(181
)






(15
)


(193
)


(2
)


(565
)

Net charge-offs

$
47,600


$
1,927


$
1,973

$
1,442


$
444


$
8


$
53,394



At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.



The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:

































































































































































(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial


CFG


Shore


Premier


Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Non-accrual loans

23,694

15,214

2,766

5,444

39,108

157

86,383

Loans 90+ days past due

3,264
















3,264

Total non-performing loans

26,958

15,214

2,766

5,444

39,108

157

89,647
















Foreclosed assets held for sale

15,357

1,052

22,820




451




39,680

Other non-performing assets

63
















63

Total other non-performing assets

15,420

1,052

22,820




451




39,743

Total non-performing assets

42,378

16,266

25,586

5,444

39,559

157

129,390



The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:

































































































































































(in thousands)


Texas


Arkansas


Centennial


CFG


Shore


Premier


Finance


Florida


Alabama


Total

Non-accrual loans

23,494

18,448

7,390

5,537

38,778

206

93,853

Loans 90+ days past due

4,134

538







362




5,034

Total non-performing loans

27,628

18,986

7,390

5,537

39,140

206

98,887
















Foreclosed assets held for sale

13,924

757

22,775




5,951




43,407

Other non-performing assets

63
















63

Total other non-performing assets

13,987

757

22,775




5,951




43,470

Total non-performing assets

41,615

19,743

30,165

5,537

45,091

206

142,357



The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.



Stockholders’ equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15

(1)

at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.68

(1)

at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.




Branches



The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.




Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:

h


ttps://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977


.

Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637

. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.



Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.




About Home BancShares



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.



(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.




General



This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:


Donna Townsell


Director of Investor Relations


Home BancShares, Inc.


(501) 328-4625


Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)













(In thousands)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$
319,747


$
281,063


$
265,408


$
229,209


$
205,262

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


975,983



629,284



752,269



829,507



969,996

Cash and cash equivalents


1,295,730



910,347



1,017,677



1,058,716



1,175,258

Federal funds sold


6,275



3,725



6,425








5,200

Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses


3,003,320



3,072,639



3,270,620



3,344,539



3,400,884

Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


1,269,896



1,275,204



1,277,090



1,278,853



1,280,586

Total investment securities


4,273,216



4,347,843



4,547,710



4,623,392



4,681,470

Loans receivable


14,952,116



14,764,500



14,823,979



14,781,457



14,513,673

Allowance for credit losses


(279,944
)


(275,880
)


(312,574
)


(295,856
)


(290,294
)

Loans receivable, net


14,672,172



14,488,620



14,511,405



14,485,601



14,223,379

Bank premises and equipment, net


384,843



386,322



388,776



383,691



389,618

Foreclosed assets held for sale


39,680



43,407



43,040



41,347



30,650

Cash value of life insurance


221,621



219,786



219,353



218,198



215,424

Accrued interest receivable


115,983



120,129



118,871



120,984



119,029

Deferred tax asset, net


170,120



186,697



176,629



195,041



202,882

Goodwill


1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253



1,398,253

Core deposit intangible


38,280



40,327



42,395



44,490



46,630

Other assets


376,030



345,292



352,583



350,192



347,928


Total assets

$
22,992,203


$
22,490,748


$
22,823,117


$
22,919,905


$
22,835,721













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities










Deposits:










Demand and non-interest-bearing

$
4,079,289


$
4,006,115


$
3,937,168


$
4,068,302


$
4,115,603

Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts


11,586,106



11,347,850



10,966,426



11,150,516



11,047,258

Time deposits


1,876,096



1,792,332



1,802,116



1,736,985



1,703,269

Total deposits


17,541,491



17,146,297



16,705,710



16,955,803



16,866,130

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


161,401



162,350



179,416



137,996



176,107

FHLB and other borrowed funds


600,500



600,750



1,300,750



1,301,050



1,301,050

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


207,154



181,080



238,058



230,011



241,345

Subordinated debentures


439,102



439,246



439,394



439,542



439,688


Total liabilities


18,949,648



18,529,723



18,863,328



19,064,402



19,024,320













Stockholders' equity










Common stock


1,982



1,989



1,989



1,997



2,008

Capital surplus


2,246,312



2,272,794



2,272,100



2,295,893



2,326,824

Retained earnings


2,018,801



1,942,350



1,880,562



1,819,412



1,753,994

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(224,540
)


(256,108
)


(194,862
)


(261,799
)


(271,425
)


Total stockholders' equity


4,042,555



3,961,025



3,959,789



3,855,503



3,811,401


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
22,992,203


$
22,490,748


$
22,823,117


$
22,919,905


$
22,835,721




































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Three Months Ended


(In thousands)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


Mar. 31, 2025


Mar. 31, 2024


Interest income:














Loans

$
270,784


$
278,409


$
281,977


$
274,324


$
265,294


$
270,784


$
265,294

Investment securities














Taxable


27,433



28,943



31,006



32,587



33,229



27,433



33,229

Tax-exempt


7,650



7,704



7,704



7,769



7,803



7,650



7,803

Deposits - other banks


6,620



7,585



12,096



12,564



10,528



6,620



10,528

Federal funds sold


55



73



62



59



61



55



61

Total interest income


312,542



322,714



332,845



327,303



316,915



312,542



316,915


Interest expense:














Interest on deposits


86,786



90,564



97,785



95,741



92,548



86,786



92,548

Federal funds purchased












1





















FHLB and other borrowed funds


5,902



9,541



14,383



14,255



14,276



5,902



14,276

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


1,074



1,346



1,335



1,363



1,404



1,074



1,404

Subordinated debentures


4,124



4,121



4,121



4,122



4,097



4,124



4,097

Total interest expense


97,886



105,572



117,625



115,481



112,325



97,886



112,325


Net interest income


214,656



217,142



215,220



211,822



204,590



214,656



204,590

Provision for credit losses on loans







16,700



18,200



8,000



5,500








5,500

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments












1,000








(1,000
)







(1,000
)

(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities












(330
)




















Total credit loss expense







16,700



18,870



8,000



4,500








4,500


Net interest income after credit loss expense


214,656



200,442



196,350



203,822



200,090



214,656



200,090


Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposit accounts


9,650



9,935



9,888



9,714



9,686



9,650



9,686

Other service charges and fees


10,689



11,651



10,490



10,679



10,189



10,689



10,189

Trust fees


4,760



4,526



4,403



4,722



5,066



4,760



5,066

Mortgage lending income


3,599



3,518



4,437



4,276



3,558



3,599



3,558

Insurance commissions


535



483



595



565



508



535



508

Increase in cash value of life insurance


1,842



1,215



1,161



1,279



1,195



1,842



1,195

Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other


2,718



2,820



2,637



2,998



3,007



2,718



3,007

Gain on SBA loans


288



218



145



56



198



288



198

(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net


(163
)


26



32



2,052



(8
)


(163
)


(8
)

(Loss) gain on OREO, net


(376
)


(2,423
)


85



49



17



(376
)


17

Fair value adjustment for marketable securities


442



850



1,392



(274
)


1,003



442



1,003

Other income


11,442



8,403



7,514



6,658



7,380



11,442



7,380

Total non-interest income


45,426



41,222



42,779



42,774



41,799



45,426



41,799


Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits


61,855



60,824



58,861



60,427



60,910



61,855



60,910

Occupancy and equipment


14,425



14,526



14,546



14,408



14,551



14,425



14,551

Data processing expense


8,558



9,324



9,088



8,935



9,147



8,558



9,147

Other operating expenses


28,090



27,536



27,550



29,415



26,888



28,090



26,888

Total non-interest expense


112,928



112,210



110,045



113,185



111,496



112,928



111,496


Income before income taxes


147,154



129,454



129,084



133,411



130,393



147,154



130,393

Income tax expense


31,945



28,890



29,046



31,881



30,284



31,945



30,284


Net income

$
115,209


$
100,564


$
100,038


$
101,530


$
100,109


$
115,209


$
100,109


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Three Months Ended


(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


Mar. 31, 2025


Mar. 31, 2024


PER SHARE DATA














Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.58


$
0.51


$
0.50


$
0.51


$
0.50


$
0.58


$
0.50

Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


0.56



0.50



0.50



0.52



0.49



0.56



0.49

Basic earnings per common share


0.58



0.51



0.50



0.51



0.50



0.58



0.50

Dividends per share - common


0.195



0.195



0.195



0.18



0.18



0.195



0.18

Book value per common share


20.40



19.92



19.91



19.30



18.98



20.40



18.98

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

(1)


13.15



12.68



12.67



12.08



11.79



13.15



11.79

















STOCK INFORMATION














Average common shares outstanding


198,657



198,863



199,380



200,319



201,210



198,657



201,210

Average diluted shares outstanding


198,852



198,973



199,461



200,465



201,390



198,852



201,390

End of period common shares outstanding


198,206



198,882



198,879



199,746



200,797



198,206



200,797

















ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS














Return on average assets (ROA)


2.07
%


1.77
%


1.74
%


1.79
%


1.78
%


2.07
%


1.78
%

Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.01
%


1.76
%


1.72
%


1.83
%


1.76
%


2.01
%


1.76
%

Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.24
%


1.92
%


1.88
%


1.94
%


1.93
%


2.24
%


1.93
%

Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


2.18
%


1.91
%


1.86
%


1.98
%


1.91
%


2.18
%


1.91
%

Return on average common equity (ROE)


11.75
%


10.13
%


10.23
%


10.73
%


10.64
%


11.75
%


10.64
%

Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


11.41
%


10.05
%


10.12
%


10.98
%


10.54
%


11.41
%


10.54
%

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)

(1)


18.39
%


15.94
%


16.26
%


17.29
%


17.22
%


18.39
%


17.22
%

Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)

(1)


17.87
%


15.82
%


16.09
%


17.69
%


17.07
%


17.87
%


17.07
%

Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


18.64
%


16.18
%


16.51
%


17.56
%


17.50
%


18.64
%


17.50
%

Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)

(1)


18.12
%


16.07
%


16.34
%


17.97
%


17.34
%


18.12
%


17.34
%
















(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


Mar. 31, 2025


Mar. 31, 2024
















Efficiency ratio


42.22
%


42.24
%


41.42
%


43.17
%


44.22
%


42.22
%


44.22
%

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


42.84
%


42.00
%


41.66
%


42.59
%


44.43
%


42.84
%


44.43
%

Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)


4.44
%


4.39
%


4.28
%


4.27
%


4.13
%


4.44
%


4.13
%

Fully taxable equivalent adjustment

$
2,534


$
2,398


$
2,616


$
2,628


$
892


$
2,534


$
892

Total revenue (net)


260,082



258,364



257,999



254,596



246,389



260,082



246,389

Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

(1)


147,154



146,154



147,954



141,411



134,893



147,154



134,893

PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


142,821



145,209



146,562



141,886



133,728



142,821



133,728

Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)


56.58
%


50.11
%


50.03
%


52.40
%


52.92
%


56.58
%


52.92
%

Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)

(1)


54.91
%


49.74
%


49.49
%


52.59
%


52.45
%


54.91
%


52.45
%

P5

NR

(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)

(1)


56.58
%


56.57
%


57.35
%


55.54
%


54.75
%


56.58
%


54.75
%

P5

NR

, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

(1)


54.91
%


56.20
%


56.81
%


55.73
%


54.28
%


54.91
%


54.28
%

Total purchase accounting accretion

$
1,378


$
1,610


$
1,878


$
1,873


$
2,772


$
1,378


$
2,772

Average purchase accounting loan discounts


17,493



19,090



20,832



22,788



24,820



17,493



24,820

















OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES














Advertising

$
1,928


$
1,941


$
1,810


$
1,692


$
1,654


$
1,928


$
1,654

Amortization of intangibles


2,047



2,068



2,095



2,140



2,140



2,047



2,140

Electronic banking expense


3,055



3,307



3,569



3,412



3,156



3,055



3,156

Directors' fees


452



356



362



423



498



452



498

Due from bank service charges


281



271



302



282



276



281



276

FDIC and state assessment


3,387



3,216



3,360



5,494



3,318



3,387



3,318

Insurance


999



900



926



905



903



999



903

Legal and accounting


3,641



2,361



1,902



2,617



2,081



3,641



2,081

Other professional fees


1,947



1,736



2,062



2,108



2,236



1,947



2,236

Operating supplies


711



711



673



613



683



711



683

Postage


503



518



522



497



523



503



523

Telephone


436



438



455



444



470



436



470

Other expense


8,703



9,713



9,512



8,788



8,950



8,703



8,950

Total other operating expenses

$
28,090


$
27,536


$
27,550


$
29,415


$
26,888


$
28,090


$
26,888
















(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Selected Financial Information


(Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


BALANCE SHEET RATIOS










Total loans to total deposits


85.24
%


86.11
%


88.74
%


87.18
%


86.05
%

Common equity to assets


17.58
%


17.61
%


17.35
%


16.82
%


16.69
%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(1)


12.09
%


11.98
%


11.78
%


11.23
%


11.06
%









.



LOANS RECEIVABLE










Real estate










Commercial real estate loans










Non-farm/non-residential

$
5,588,681


$
5,426,780


$
5,496,536


$
5,599,925


$
5,616,965

Construction/land development


2,735,760



2,736,214



2,741,419



2,511,817



2,330,555

Agricultural


335,437



336,993



335,965



345,461



337,618

Residential real estate loans










Residential 1-4 family


1,947,872



1,956,489



1,932,352



1,910,143



1,899,974

Multifamily residential


576,089



496,484



482,648



509,091



415,926

Total real estate


11,183,839



10,952,960



10,988,920



10,876,437



10,601,038

Consumer


1,227,745



1,234,361



1,219,197



1,189,386



1,163,228

Commercial and industrial


2,045,036



2,022,775



2,084,667



2,242,072



2,284,775

Agricultural


314,323



367,251



352,963



314,600



278,609

Other


181,173



187,153



178,232



158,962



186,023

Loans receivable

$
14,952,116


$
14,764,500


$
14,823,979


$
14,781,457


$
14,513,673













ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES










Balance, beginning of period

$
275,880


$
312,574


$
295,856


$
290,294


$
288,234

Loans charged off


3,458



53,959



2,001



3,098



3,978

Recoveries of loans previously charged off


7,522



565



519



660



538

Net loans (recovered) charged off


(4,064
)


53,394



1,482



2,438



3,440

Provision for credit losses - loans







16,700



18,200



8,000



5,500

Balance, end of period

$
279,944


$
275,880


$
312,574


$
295,856


$
290,294












Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans


(0.11
)%


1.44
%


0.04
%


0.07
%


0.10
%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.87
%


1.87
%


2.11
%


2.00
%


2.00
%













NON-PERFORMING ASSETS










Non-performing loans










Non-accrual loans

$
86,383


$
93,853


$
95,747


$
78,090


$
67,055

Loans past due 90 days or more


3,264



5,034



5,356



8,251



12,928

Total non-performing loans


89,647



98,887



101,103



86,341



79,983

Other non-performing assets










Foreclosed assets held for sale, net


39,680



43,407



43,040



41,347



30,650

Other non-performing assets


63



63



63



63



63

Total other non-performing assets


39,743



43,470



43,103



41,410



30,713

Total non-performing assets

$
129,390


$
142,357


$
144,206


$
127,751


$
110,696












Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans


312.27
%


278.99
%


309.16
%


342.66
%


362.94
%

Non-performing loans to total loans


0.60
%


0.67
%


0.68
%


0.58
%


0.55
%

Non-performing assets to total assets


0.56
%


0.63
%


0.63
%


0.56
%


0.48
%












(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated Net Interest Margin


(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Balance


Income/


Expense


Yield/


Rate


Average


Balance


Income/


Expense


Yield/


Rate


ASSETS












Earning assets












Interest-bearing balances due from banks

$
611,962

$
6,620

4.39
%

$
643,959

$
7,585

4.69
%

Federal funds sold


5,091


55

4.38
%


6,068


73

4.79
%

Investment securities - taxable


3,179,290


27,433

3.50
%


3,291,472


28,943

3.50
%

Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE


1,135,783


10,061

3.59
%


1,154,384


9,980

3.44
%

Loans receivable - FTE


14,893,912


270,907

7.38
%


14,798,953


278,531

7.49
%

Total interest-earning assets


19,826,038


315,076

6.45
%


19,894,836


325,112

6.50
%

Non-earning assets


2,722,797






2,670,241




Total assets

$
22,548,835





$
22,565,077


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities












Interest-bearing liabilities












Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts

$
11,402,688

$
69,672

2.48
%

$
11,058,959

$
72,220

2.60
%

Time deposits


1,801,503


17,114

3.85
%


1,800,618


18,344

4.05
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


13,204,191


86,786

2.67
%


12,859,577


90,564

2.80
%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase


155,861


1,074

2.79
%


174,759


1,346

3.06
%

FHLB and other borrowed funds


600,681


5,902

3.98
%


889,880


9,541

4.27
%

Subordinated debentures


439,173


4,124

3.81
%


439,319


4,121

3.73
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


14,399,906


97,886

2.76
%


14,363,535


105,572

2.92
%

Non-interest bearing liabilities












Non-interest bearing deposits


3,980,944






4,024,433




Other liabilities


190,314






226,933




Total liabilities


18,571,164






18,614,901




Shareholders' equity


3,977,671






3,950,176




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
22,548,835





$
22,565,077




Net interest spread





3.69
%





3.58
%

Net interest income and margin - FTE



$
217,190

4.44
%



$
219,540

4.39
%












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Consolidated Net Interest Margin


(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Balance


Income/


Expense


Yield/


Rate


Average


Balance


Income/


Expense


Yield/


Rate


ASSETS












Earning assets












Interest-bearing balances due from banks

$
611,962

$
6,620

4.39
%

$
801,456

$
10,528

5.28
%

Federal funds sold


5,091


55

4.38
%


5,012


61

4.90
%

Investment securities - taxable


3,179,290


27,433

3.50
%


3,473,511


33,229

3.85
%

Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE


1,135,783


10,061

3.59
%


1,257,861


8,642

2.76
%

Loans receivable - FTE


14,893,912


270,907

7.38
%


14,487,494


265,347

7.37
%

Total interest-earning assets


19,826,038


315,076

6.45
%


20,025,334


317,807

6.38
%

Non-earning assets


2,722,797






2,657,925




Total assets

$
22,548,835





$
22,683,259


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities












Interest-bearing liabilities












Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts

$
11,402,688

$
69,672

2.48
%

$
11,038,910

$
75,597

2.75
%

Time deposits


1,801,503


17,114

3.85
%


1,685,193


16,951

4.05
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


13,204,191


86,786

2.67
%


12,724,103


92,548

2.93
%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

155,861


1,074

2.79
%


172,024


1,404

3.28
%

FHLB and other borrowed funds


600,681


5,902

3.98
%


1,301,091


14,276

4.41
%

Subordinated debentures


439,173


4,124

3.81
%


439,760


4,097

3.75
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


14,399,906


97,886

2.76
%


14,636,978


112,325

3.09
%

Non-interest bearing liabilities












Non-interest bearing deposits


3,980,944






4,017,659




Other liabilities


190,314






244,970




Total liabilities


18,571,164






18,899,607




Shareholders' equity


3,977,671






3,783,652




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
22,548,835





$
22,683,259




Net interest spread





3.69
%





3.29
%

Net interest income and margin - FTE



$
217,190

4.44
%



$
205,482

4.13
%


































































































































































































































































































































































































Home BancShares, Inc.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations


(Unaudited)



















Quarter Ended


Three Months Ended


(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)


Mar. 31, 2025


Dec. 31, 2024


Sep. 30, 2024


Jun. 30, 2024


Mar. 31, 2024


Mar. 31, 2025


Mar. 31, 2024


EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED














GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)

$
115,209


$
100,564


$
100,038


$
101,530


$
100,109


$
115,209


$
100,109

Pre-tax adjustments














FDIC special assessment

















2,260
















BOLI death benefits







(95
)












(162
)







(162
)

Gain on sale of building

















(2,059
)















Fair value adjustment for marketable securities


(442
)


(850
)


(1,392
)


274



(1,003
)


(442
)


(1,003
)

Special income from equity investment


(3,891
)






















(3,891
)





Total pre-tax adjustments


(4,333
)


(945
)


(1,392
)


475



(1,165
)


(4,333
)


(1,165
)

Tax-effect of adjustments


(1,059
)


(208
)


(348
)


119



(251
)


(1,059
)


(251
)

Deferred tax asset write-down

















2,030
















Total adjustments after-tax (B)