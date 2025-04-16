Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Q1 2025 Earnings of $115.2 Million

Home BancShares, Inc. reported record Q1 2025 earnings of $115.2 million, with improved profitability metrics and asset growth.
Home BancShares, Inc. announced its first-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a record net income of $115.2 million, equating to $0.58 per diluted share. This performance reflects an increase from the previous quarter's net income and diluted earnings per share of $100.6 million and $0.51, respectively. The company experienced growth in total revenue, rising to $260.1 million from $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with net interest margin improving to 4.44%. Additionally, total loans reached a record $14.95 billion, while total deposits grew to $17.54 billion. The report highlighted strong operational achievements, including a significant improvement in efficiency ratios and reductions in non-performing loans. Home BancShares plans to hold a conference call on April 17, 2025, to discuss these results further.
Potential Positives
- Record net income of $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.
- Total loans receivable reached a record $14.95 billion, demonstrating significant growth in the company's lending activities.
- Return on average assets (ROA) improved to 2.07% from 1.77% in the previous quarter, reflecting better asset efficiency.
- Book value per share increased to $20.40 from $19.92 in the previous quarter, which is a record for the company, enhancing shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Non-performing assets increased to $129.4 million from $142.4 million, indicating ongoing challenges in asset quality despite a reduction in the amount from the previous quarter.
- The net interest income decreased to $217.2 million from $219.5 million in the previous quarter, attributed to a decrease in interest income on loans, which could impact future profitability.
- The press release highlights $53.4 million in net loan charge-offs during the previous quarter, reflecting potential issues with credit quality.
FAQ
What are the key financial results for Q1 2025 at Home BancShares?
Home BancShares reported net income of $115.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for Q1 2025.
How did Home BancShares' revenue change in Q1 2025?
Total revenue for Home BancShares was $260.1 million, showing an increase compared to previous quarters.
What was the net interest margin for Home BancShares in Q1 2025?
The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 2025 was 4.44%, up from 4.39% in the previous quarter.
Did Home BancShares experience loan growth in Q1 2025?
Yes, total loans receivable increased to $14.95 billion, marking a record for the Company.
When will the conference call for Q1 2025 earnings be held?
The conference call is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT.
$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
$HOMB Insider Trading Activity
$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577.
- ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250
- JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000
- JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
- JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360
$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,396,978 shares (+8815.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,534,477
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,073,620 shares (+557.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,383,446
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 976,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,626,941
- STATE STREET CORP added 870,671 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,639,989
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 636,340 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,008,422
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 610,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,273,555
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 476,498 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,484,893
Full Release
CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.
Quarterly Highlights
Metric
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Net income
$115.2 million
$100.6 million
$100.0 million
$101.5 million
$100.1 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$111.9 million
$99.8 million
$99.0 million
$103.9 million
$99.2 million
Total revenue (net)
$260.1 million
$258.4 million
$258.0 million
$254.6 million
$246.4 million
Income before income taxes
$147.2 million
$129.5 million
$129.1 million
$133.4 million
$130.4 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
(1)
$147.2 million
$146.2 million
$148.0 million
$141.4 million
$134.9 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$142.8 million
$145.2 million
$146.6 million
$141.9 million
$133.7 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.58%
50.11%
50.03%
52.40%
52.92%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.91%
49.74%
49.49%
52.59%
52.45%
P5
NR
(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)
(1)
56.58%
56.57%
57.35%
55.54%
54.75%
P5
NR
, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.91%
56.20%
56.81%
55.73%
54.28%
ROA
2.07%
1.77%
1.74%
1.79%
1.78%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.01%
1.76%
1.72%
1.83%
1.76%
NIM
4.44%
4.39%
4.28%
4.27%
4.13%
Purchase accounting accretion
$1.4 million
$1.6 million
$1.9 million
$1.9 million
$2.8 million
ROE
11.75%
10.13%
10.23%
10.73%
10.64%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
11.41%
10.05%
10.12%
10.98%
10.54%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.39%
15.94%
16.26%
17.29%
17.22%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
17.87%
15.82%
16.09%
17.69%
17.07%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.58
$0.51
$0.50
$0.51
$0.50
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
$0.56
$0.50
$0.50
$0.52
$0.49
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.56%
0.63%
0.63%
0.56%
0.48%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
14.3%
Leverage
13.3%
13.0%
12.5%
12.3%
12.3%
Tier 1 capital
15.4%
15.1%
14.7%
14.4%
14.3%
Total risk-based capital
19.1%
18.7%
18.3%
18.0%
17.9%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.87%
1.87%
2.11%
2.00%
2.00%
Book value per share
$20.40
$19.92
$19.91
$19.30
$18.98
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(1)
13.15
12.68
12.67
12.08
11.79
(1)
Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.
Operating Highlights
Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million
(1)
and $0.56 per share
(1)
, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.
During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.
The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%
(1)
.
Financial Condition
Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.
During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.
Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial
CFG
Shore
Premier
Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Charge-offs
$
444
$
474
$
—
$
53
$
2,479
$
8
$
3,458
Recoveries
(6,514
)
(228
)
(658
)
(3
)
(117
)
(2
)
(7,522
)
Net (recoveries)
charge-offs
$
(6,070
)
$
246
$
(658
)
$
50
$
2,362
$
6
$
(4,064
)
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial
CFG
Shore
Premier
Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Charge-offs
$
47,774
$
2,108
$
1,973
$
1,457
$
637
$
10
$
53,959
Recoveries
(174
)
(181
)
—
(15
)
(193
)
(2
)
(565
)
Net charge-offs
$
47,600
$
1,927
$
1,973
$
1,442
$
444
$
8
$
53,394
At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial
CFG
Shore
Premier
Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Non-accrual loans
23,694
15,214
2,766
5,444
39,108
157
86,383
Loans 90+ days past due
3,264
—
—
—
—
—
3,264
Total non-performing loans
26,958
15,214
2,766
5,444
39,108
157
89,647
Foreclosed assets held for sale
15,357
1,052
22,820
—
451
—
39,680
Other non-performing assets
63
—
—
—
—
—
63
Total other non-performing assets
15,420
1,052
22,820
—
451
—
39,743
Total non-performing assets
42,378
16,266
25,586
5,444
39,559
157
129,390
The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:
(in thousands)
Texas
Arkansas
Centennial
CFG
Shore
Premier
Finance
Florida
Alabama
Total
Non-accrual loans
23,494
18,448
7,390
5,537
38,778
206
93,853
Loans 90+ days past due
4,134
538
—
—
362
—
5,034
Total non-performing loans
27,628
18,986
7,390
5,537
39,140
206
98,887
Foreclosed assets held for sale
13,924
757
22,775
—
5,951
—
43,407
Other non-performing assets
63
—
—
—
—
—
63
Total other non-performing assets
13,987
757
22,775
—
5,951
—
43,470
Total non-performing assets
41,615
19,743
30,165
5,537
45,091
206
142,357
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.
Stockholders’ equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15
(1)
at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.68
(1)
at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.
Branches
The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:
h
ttps://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977
.
Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637
. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.
About Home BancShares
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
General
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
319,747
$
281,063
$
265,408
$
229,209
$
205,262
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
975,983
629,284
752,269
829,507
969,996
Cash and cash equivalents
1,295,730
910,347
1,017,677
1,058,716
1,175,258
Federal funds sold
6,275
3,725
6,425
—
5,200
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses
3,003,320
3,072,639
3,270,620
3,344,539
3,400,884
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
1,269,896
1,275,204
1,277,090
1,278,853
1,280,586
Total investment securities
4,273,216
4,347,843
4,547,710
4,623,392
4,681,470
Loans receivable
14,952,116
14,764,500
14,823,979
14,781,457
14,513,673
Allowance for credit losses
(279,944
)
(275,880
)
(312,574
)
(295,856
)
(290,294
)
Loans receivable, net
14,672,172
14,488,620
14,511,405
14,485,601
14,223,379
Bank premises and equipment, net
384,843
386,322
388,776
383,691
389,618
Foreclosed assets held for sale
39,680
43,407
43,040
41,347
30,650
Cash value of life insurance
221,621
219,786
219,353
218,198
215,424
Accrued interest receivable
115,983
120,129
118,871
120,984
119,029
Deferred tax asset, net
170,120
186,697
176,629
195,041
202,882
Goodwill
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
1,398,253
Core deposit intangible
38,280
40,327
42,395
44,490
46,630
Other assets
376,030
345,292
352,583
350,192
347,928
Total assets
$
22,992,203
$
22,490,748
$
22,823,117
$
22,919,905
$
22,835,721
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand and non-interest-bearing
$
4,079,289
$
4,006,115
$
3,937,168
$
4,068,302
$
4,115,603
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
11,586,106
11,347,850
10,966,426
11,150,516
11,047,258
Time deposits
1,876,096
1,792,332
1,802,116
1,736,985
1,703,269
Total deposits
17,541,491
17,146,297
16,705,710
16,955,803
16,866,130
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
161,401
162,350
179,416
137,996
176,107
FHLB and other borrowed funds
600,500
600,750
1,300,750
1,301,050
1,301,050
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
207,154
181,080
238,058
230,011
241,345
Subordinated debentures
439,102
439,246
439,394
439,542
439,688
Total liabilities
18,949,648
18,529,723
18,863,328
19,064,402
19,024,320
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
1,982
1,989
1,989
1,997
2,008
Capital surplus
2,246,312
2,272,794
2,272,100
2,295,893
2,326,824
Retained earnings
2,018,801
1,942,350
1,880,562
1,819,412
1,753,994
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(224,540
)
(256,108
)
(194,862
)
(261,799
)
(271,425
)
Total stockholders' equity
4,042,555
3,961,025
3,959,789
3,855,503
3,811,401
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
22,992,203
$
22,490,748
$
22,823,117
$
22,919,905
$
22,835,721
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2025
Mar. 31, 2024
Interest income:
Loans
$
270,784
$
278,409
$
281,977
$
274,324
$
265,294
$
270,784
$
265,294
Investment securities
Taxable
27,433
28,943
31,006
32,587
33,229
27,433
33,229
Tax-exempt
7,650
7,704
7,704
7,769
7,803
7,650
7,803
Deposits - other banks
6,620
7,585
12,096
12,564
10,528
6,620
10,528
Federal funds sold
55
73
62
59
61
55
61
Total interest income
312,542
322,714
332,845
327,303
316,915
312,542
316,915
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
86,786
90,564
97,785
95,741
92,548
86,786
92,548
Federal funds purchased
—
—
1
—
—
—
—
FHLB and other borrowed funds
5,902
9,541
14,383
14,255
14,276
5,902
14,276
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
1,074
1,346
1,335
1,363
1,404
1,074
1,404
Subordinated debentures
4,124
4,121
4,121
4,122
4,097
4,124
4,097
Total interest expense
97,886
105,572
117,625
115,481
112,325
97,886
112,325
Net interest income
214,656
217,142
215,220
211,822
204,590
214,656
204,590
Provision for credit losses on loans
—
16,700
18,200
8,000
5,500
—
5,500
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
—
—
1,000
—
(1,000
)
—
(1,000
)
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities
—
—
(330
)
—
—
—
—
Total credit loss expense
—
16,700
18,870
8,000
4,500
—
4,500
Net interest income after credit loss expense
214,656
200,442
196,350
203,822
200,090
214,656
200,090
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
9,650
9,935
9,888
9,714
9,686
9,650
9,686
Other service charges and fees
10,689
11,651
10,490
10,679
10,189
10,689
10,189
Trust fees
4,760
4,526
4,403
4,722
5,066
4,760
5,066
Mortgage lending income
3,599
3,518
4,437
4,276
3,558
3,599
3,558
Insurance commissions
535
483
595
565
508
535
508
Increase in cash value of life insurance
1,842
1,215
1,161
1,279
1,195
1,842
1,195
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other
2,718
2,820
2,637
2,998
3,007
2,718
3,007
Gain on SBA loans
288
218
145
56
198
288
198
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net
(163
)
26
32
2,052
(8
)
(163
)
(8
)
(Loss) gain on OREO, net
(376
)
(2,423
)
85
49
17
(376
)
17
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
442
850
1,392
(274
)
1,003
442
1,003
Other income
11,442
8,403
7,514
6,658
7,380
11,442
7,380
Total non-interest income
45,426
41,222
42,779
42,774
41,799
45,426
41,799
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
61,855
60,824
58,861
60,427
60,910
61,855
60,910
Occupancy and equipment
14,425
14,526
14,546
14,408
14,551
14,425
14,551
Data processing expense
8,558
9,324
9,088
8,935
9,147
8,558
9,147
Other operating expenses
28,090
27,536
27,550
29,415
26,888
28,090
26,888
Total non-interest expense
112,928
112,210
110,045
113,185
111,496
112,928
111,496
Income before income taxes
147,154
129,454
129,084
133,411
130,393
147,154
130,393
Income tax expense
31,945
28,890
29,046
31,881
30,284
31,945
30,284
Net income
$
115,209
$
100,564
$
100,038
$
101,530
$
100,109
$
115,209
$
100,109
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2025
Mar. 31, 2024
PER SHARE DATA
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.58
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
0.58
$
0.50
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
0.56
0.50
0.50
0.52
0.49
0.56
0.49
Basic earnings per common share
0.58
0.51
0.50
0.51
0.50
0.58
0.50
Dividends per share - common
0.195
0.195
0.195
0.18
0.18
0.195
0.18
Book value per common share
20.40
19.92
19.91
19.30
18.98
20.40
18.98
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
(1)
13.15
12.68
12.67
12.08
11.79
13.15
11.79
STOCK INFORMATION
Average common shares outstanding
198,657
198,863
199,380
200,319
201,210
198,657
201,210
Average diluted shares outstanding
198,852
198,973
199,461
200,465
201,390
198,852
201,390
End of period common shares outstanding
198,206
198,882
198,879
199,746
200,797
198,206
200,797
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on average assets (ROA)
2.07
%
1.77
%
1.74
%
1.79
%
1.78
%
2.07
%
1.78
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.01
%
1.76
%
1.72
%
1.83
%
1.76
%
2.01
%
1.76
%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.24
%
1.92
%
1.88
%
1.94
%
1.93
%
2.24
%
1.93
%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
2.18
%
1.91
%
1.86
%
1.98
%
1.91
%
2.18
%
1.91
%
Return on average common equity (ROE)
11.75
%
10.13
%
10.23
%
10.73
%
10.64
%
11.75
%
10.64
%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
11.41
%
10.05
%
10.12
%
10.98
%
10.54
%
11.41
%
10.54
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.39
%
15.94
%
16.26
%
17.29
%
17.22
%
18.39
%
17.22
%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)
(1)
17.87
%
15.82
%
16.09
%
17.69
%
17.07
%
17.87
%
17.07
%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.64
%
16.18
%
16.51
%
17.56
%
17.50
%
18.64
%
17.50
%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
(1)
18.12
%
16.07
%
16.34
%
17.97
%
17.34
%
18.12
%
17.34
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2025
Mar. 31, 2024
Efficiency ratio
42.22
%
42.24
%
41.42
%
43.17
%
44.22
%
42.22
%
44.22
%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
42.84
%
42.00
%
41.66
%
42.59
%
44.43
%
42.84
%
44.43
%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)
4.44
%
4.39
%
4.28
%
4.27
%
4.13
%
4.44
%
4.13
%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment
$
2,534
$
2,398
$
2,616
$
2,628
$
892
$
2,534
$
892
Total revenue (net)
260,082
258,364
257,999
254,596
246,389
260,082
246,389
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)
(1)
147,154
146,154
147,954
141,411
134,893
147,154
134,893
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
142,821
145,209
146,562
141,886
133,728
142,821
133,728
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
56.58
%
50.11
%
50.03
%
52.40
%
52.92
%
56.58
%
52.92
%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.91
%
49.74
%
49.49
%
52.59
%
52.45
%
54.91
%
52.45
%
P5
NR
(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)
(1)
56.58
%
56.57
%
57.35
%
55.54
%
54.75
%
56.58
%
54.75
%
P5
NR
, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
(1)
54.91
%
56.20
%
56.81
%
55.73
%
54.28
%
54.91
%
54.28
%
Total purchase accounting accretion
$
1,378
$
1,610
$
1,878
$
1,873
$
2,772
$
1,378
$
2,772
Average purchase accounting loan discounts
17,493
19,090
20,832
22,788
24,820
17,493
24,820
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES
Advertising
$
1,928
$
1,941
$
1,810
$
1,692
$
1,654
$
1,928
$
1,654
Amortization of intangibles
2,047
2,068
2,095
2,140
2,140
2,047
2,140
Electronic banking expense
3,055
3,307
3,569
3,412
3,156
3,055
3,156
Directors' fees
452
356
362
423
498
452
498
Due from bank service charges
281
271
302
282
276
281
276
FDIC and state assessment
3,387
3,216
3,360
5,494
3,318
3,387
3,318
Insurance
999
900
926
905
903
999
903
Legal and accounting
3,641
2,361
1,902
2,617
2,081
3,641
2,081
Other professional fees
1,947
1,736
2,062
2,108
2,236
1,947
2,236
Operating supplies
711
711
673
613
683
711
683
Postage
503
518
522
497
523
503
523
Telephone
436
438
455
444
470
436
470
Other expense
8,703
9,713
9,512
8,788
8,950
8,703
8,950
Total other operating expenses
$
28,090
$
27,536
$
27,550
$
29,415
$
26,888
$
28,090
$
26,888
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS
Total loans to total deposits
85.24
%
86.11
%
88.74
%
87.18
%
86.05
%
Common equity to assets
17.58
%
17.61
%
17.35
%
16.82
%
16.69
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(1)
12.09
%
11.98
%
11.78
%
11.23
%
11.06
%
.
LOANS RECEIVABLE
Real estate
Commercial real estate loans
Non-farm/non-residential
$
5,588,681
$
5,426,780
$
5,496,536
$
5,599,925
$
5,616,965
Construction/land development
2,735,760
2,736,214
2,741,419
2,511,817
2,330,555
Agricultural
335,437
336,993
335,965
345,461
337,618
Residential real estate loans
Residential 1-4 family
1,947,872
1,956,489
1,932,352
1,910,143
1,899,974
Multifamily residential
576,089
496,484
482,648
509,091
415,926
Total real estate
11,183,839
10,952,960
10,988,920
10,876,437
10,601,038
Consumer
1,227,745
1,234,361
1,219,197
1,189,386
1,163,228
Commercial and industrial
2,045,036
2,022,775
2,084,667
2,242,072
2,284,775
Agricultural
314,323
367,251
352,963
314,600
278,609
Other
181,173
187,153
178,232
158,962
186,023
Loans receivable
$
14,952,116
$
14,764,500
$
14,823,979
$
14,781,457
$
14,513,673
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Balance, beginning of period
$
275,880
$
312,574
$
295,856
$
290,294
$
288,234
Loans charged off
3,458
53,959
2,001
3,098
3,978
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
7,522
565
519
660
538
Net loans (recovered) charged off
(4,064
)
53,394
1,482
2,438
3,440
Provision for credit losses - loans
—
16,700
18,200
8,000
5,500
Balance, end of period
$
279,944
$
275,880
$
312,574
$
295,856
$
290,294
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans
(0.11
)%
1.44
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
0.10
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.87
%
1.87
%
2.11
%
2.00
%
2.00
%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing loans
Non-accrual loans
$
86,383
$
93,853
$
95,747
$
78,090
$
67,055
Loans past due 90 days or more
3,264
5,034
5,356
8,251
12,928
Total non-performing loans
89,647
98,887
101,103
86,341
79,983
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net
39,680
43,407
43,040
41,347
30,650
Other non-performing assets
63
63
63
63
63
Total other non-performing assets
39,743
43,470
43,103
41,410
30,713
Total non-performing assets
$
129,390
$
142,357
$
144,206
$
127,751
$
110,696
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans
312.27
%
278.99
%
309.16
%
342.66
%
362.94
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.60
%
0.67
%
0.68
%
0.58
%
0.55
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.56
%
0.63
%
0.63
%
0.56
%
0.48
%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
611,962
$
6,620
4.39
%
$
643,959
$
7,585
4.69
%
Federal funds sold
5,091
55
4.38
%
6,068
73
4.79
%
Investment securities - taxable
3,179,290
27,433
3.50
%
3,291,472
28,943
3.50
%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
1,135,783
10,061
3.59
%
1,154,384
9,980
3.44
%
Loans receivable - FTE
14,893,912
270,907
7.38
%
14,798,953
278,531
7.49
%
Total interest-earning assets
19,826,038
315,076
6.45
%
19,894,836
325,112
6.50
%
Non-earning assets
2,722,797
2,670,241
Total assets
$
22,548,835
$
22,565,077
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
11,402,688
$
69,672
2.48
%
$
11,058,959
$
72,220
2.60
%
Time deposits
1,801,503
17,114
3.85
%
1,800,618
18,344
4.05
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,204,191
86,786
2.67
%
12,859,577
90,564
2.80
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
155,861
1,074
2.79
%
174,759
1,346
3.06
%
FHLB and other borrowed funds
600,681
5,902
3.98
%
889,880
9,541
4.27
%
Subordinated debentures
439,173
4,124
3.81
%
439,319
4,121
3.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,399,906
97,886
2.76
%
14,363,535
105,572
2.92
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
3,980,944
4,024,433
Other liabilities
190,314
226,933
Total liabilities
18,571,164
18,614,901
Shareholders' equity
3,977,671
3,950,176
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
22,548,835
$
22,565,077
Net interest spread
3.69
%
3.58
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
217,190
4.44
%
$
219,540
4.39
%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/
Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets
Interest-bearing balances due from banks
$
611,962
$
6,620
4.39
%
$
801,456
$
10,528
5.28
%
Federal funds sold
5,091
55
4.38
%
5,012
61
4.90
%
Investment securities - taxable
3,179,290
27,433
3.50
%
3,473,511
33,229
3.85
%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE
1,135,783
10,061
3.59
%
1,257,861
8,642
2.76
%
Loans receivable - FTE
14,893,912
270,907
7.38
%
14,487,494
265,347
7.37
%
Total interest-earning assets
19,826,038
315,076
6.45
%
20,025,334
317,807
6.38
%
Non-earning assets
2,722,797
2,657,925
Total assets
$
22,548,835
$
22,683,259
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
11,402,688
$
69,672
2.48
%
$
11,038,910
$
75,597
2.75
%
Time deposits
1,801,503
17,114
3.85
%
1,685,193
16,951
4.05
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,204,191
86,786
2.67
%
12,724,103
92,548
2.93
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
155,861
1,074
2.79
%
172,024
1,404
3.28
%
FHLB and other borrowed funds
600,681
5,902
3.98
%
1,301,091
14,276
4.41
%
Subordinated debentures
439,173
4,124
3.81
%
439,760
4,097
3.75
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,399,906
97,886
2.76
%
14,636,978
112,325
3.09
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
3,980,944
4,017,659
Other liabilities
190,314
244,970
Total liabilities
18,571,164
18,899,607
Shareholders' equity
3,977,671
3,783,652
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
22,548,835
$
22,683,259
Net interest spread
3.69
%
3.29
%
Net interest income and margin - FTE
$
217,190
4.44
%
$
205,482
4.13
%
Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Sep. 30, 2024
Jun. 30, 2024
Mar. 31, 2024
Mar. 31, 2025
Mar. 31, 2024
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A)
$
115,209
$
100,564
$
100,038
$
101,530
$
100,109
$
115,209
$
100,109
Pre-tax adjustments
FDIC special assessment
—
—
—
2,260
—
—
—
BOLI death benefits
—
(95
)
—
—
(162
)
—
(162
)
Gain on sale of building
—
—
—
(2,059
)
—
—
—
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities
(442
)
(850
)
(1,392
)
274
(1,003
)
(442
)
(1,003
)
Special income from equity investment
(3,891
)
—
—
—
—
(3,891
)
—
Total pre-tax adjustments
(4,333
)
(945
)
(1,392
)
475
(1,165
)
(4,333
)
(1,165
)
Tax-effect of adjustments
(1,059
)
(208
)
(348
)
119
(251
)
(1,059
)
(251
)
Deferred tax asset write-down
—
—
—
2,030
—
—
—
Total adjustments after-tax (B)