Home BancShares, Inc. Reports Record Q1 2025 Earnings of $115.2 Million

Home BancShares, Inc. reported record Q1 2025 earnings of $115.2 million, with improved profitability metrics and asset growth.

Home BancShares, Inc. announced its first-quarter earnings for 2025, reporting a record net income of $115.2 million, equating to $0.58 per diluted share. This performance reflects an increase from the previous quarter's net income and diluted earnings per share of $100.6 million and $0.51, respectively. The company experienced growth in total revenue, rising to $260.1 million from $258.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with net interest margin improving to 4.44%. Additionally, total loans reached a record $14.95 billion, while total deposits grew to $17.54 billion. The report highlighted strong operational achievements, including a significant improvement in efficiency ratios and reductions in non-performing loans. Home BancShares plans to hold a conference call on April 17, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Record net income of $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for Q1 2025, indicating strong financial performance.

Total loans receivable reached a record $14.95 billion, demonstrating significant growth in the company's lending activities.

Return on average assets (ROA) improved to 2.07% from 1.77% in the previous quarter, reflecting better asset efficiency.

Book value per share increased to $20.40 from $19.92 in the previous quarter, which is a record for the company, enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Non-performing assets increased to $129.4 million from $142.4 million, indicating ongoing challenges in asset quality despite a reduction in the amount from the previous quarter.

The net interest income decreased to $217.2 million from $219.5 million in the previous quarter, attributed to a decrease in interest income on loans, which could impact future profitability.

The press release highlights $53.4 million in net loan charge-offs during the previous quarter, reflecting potential issues with credit quality.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for Q1 2025 at Home BancShares?

Home BancShares reported net income of $115.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for Q1 2025.

How did Home BancShares' revenue change in Q1 2025?

Total revenue for Home BancShares was $260.1 million, showing an increase compared to previous quarters.

What was the net interest margin for Home BancShares in Q1 2025?

The net interest margin (NIM) for Q1 2025 was 4.44%, up from 4.39% in the previous quarter.

Did Home BancShares experience loan growth in Q1 2025?

Yes, total loans receivable increased to $14.95 billion, marking a record for the Company.

When will the conference call for Q1 2025 earnings be held?

The conference call is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT.

CONWAY, Ark., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.











Quarterly Highlights













Metric









Q1 2025









Q4 2024









Q3 2024









Q2 2024









Q1 2024











Net income





$115.2 million





$100.6 million





$100.0 million





$101.5 million





$100.1 million









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$111.9 million





$99.8 million





$99.0 million





$103.9 million





$99.2 million









Total revenue (net)





$260.1 million





$258.4 million





$258.0 million





$254.6 million





$246.4 million









Income before income taxes





$147.2 million





$129.5 million





$129.1 million





$133.4 million





$130.4 million









Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)



(1)







$147.2 million





$146.2 million





$148.0 million





$141.4 million





$134.9 million









PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$142.8 million





$145.2 million





$146.6 million





$141.9 million





$133.7 million









Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)





56.58%





50.11%





50.03%





52.40%





52.92%









Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)



(1)







54.91%





49.74%





49.49%





52.59%





52.45%









P5



NR



(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)



(1)







56.58%





56.57%





57.35%





55.54%





54.75%









P5



NR



, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







54.91%





56.20%





56.81%





55.73%





54.28%









ROA





2.07%





1.77%





1.74%





1.79%





1.78%









ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







2.01%





1.76%





1.72%





1.83%





1.76%









NIM





4.44%





4.39%





4.28%





4.27%





4.13%









Purchase accounting accretion





$1.4 million





$1.6 million





$1.9 million





$1.9 million





$2.8 million









ROE





11.75%





10.13%





10.23%





10.73%





10.64%









ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







11.41%





10.05%





10.12%





10.98%





10.54%









ROTCE (non-GAAP)



(1)







18.39%





15.94%





16.26%





17.29%





17.22%









ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







17.87%





15.82%





16.09%





17.69%





17.07%









Diluted earnings per share





$0.58





$0.51





$0.50





$0.51





$0.50









Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)







$0.56





$0.50





$0.50





$0.52





$0.49









Non-performing assets to total assets





0.56%





0.63%





0.63%





0.56%





0.48%









Common equity tier 1 capital





15.4%





15.1%





14.7%





14.4%





14.3%









Leverage





13.3%





13.0%





12.5%





12.3%





12.3%









Tier 1 capital





15.4%





15.1%





14.7%





14.4%





14.3%









Total risk-based capital





19.1%





18.7%





18.3%





18.0%





17.9%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.87%





1.87%





2.11%





2.00%





2.00%









Book value per share





$20.40





$19.92





$19.91





$19.30





$18.98









Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)



(1)







13.15





12.68





12.67





12.08





11.79











(1)



Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





“This industry boils down to revenue and expenses. The magic is, doing the simple things repeatedly and long enough, creating a compounding effect of success. A record setting first quarter has paved the way for a strong year,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.







Operating Highlights







Net income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $115.2 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was a record for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $111.9 million



(1)



and $0.56 per share



(1)



, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Our net interest margin was 4.44% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.39% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The yield on loans was 7.38% and 7.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, as average loans increased from $14.80 billion to $14.89 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.67% as of March 31, 2025, from 2.80% as of December 31, 2024, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $12.86 billion to $13.20 billion.





During the first quarter of 2025, there was $1.3 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.4 million and $1.6 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $17.5 million and $19.1 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $217.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, and $219.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. This decrease in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, was the result of a $10.0 million decrease in interest income, partially offset by a $7.7 million decrease in interest expense. The $7.7 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $3.8 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and a $3.6 million decrease in FHLB and other borrowed funds resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024 and the declining interest rate environment. The $10.0 million decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.6 million decrease in loan income, a $1.4 million decrease in investment income and a $965,000 decrease in income from deposits with other banks resulting from the payoff of the BTFP advance and the declining interest rate environment. The overall decrease in interest income and interest expense is primarily due to the declining interest rate environment.





The Company reported $45.4 million of non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $11.4 million from other income, $10.7 million from other service charges and fees, $9.7 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.8 million from trust fees, $3.6 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.8 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $442,000 from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $3.9 million in special income from equity investments.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $112.9 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $61.9 million from salaries and employee benefits, $28.1 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.6 million in data processing expenses. For the first quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 42.22%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 42.84%



(1)





.









Financial Condition







Total loans receivable were $14.95 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.76 billion at December 31, 2024. Total loans receivable of $14.95 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.54 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $17.15 billion at December 31, 2024. Total assets were $22.99 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.49 billion at December 31, 2024.





During the first quarter of 2025, the Company had a $187.6 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $291.5 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $103.9 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.71 billion at March 31, 2025.





Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.60% and 0.67% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.63% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Net loans recovered were $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and net loans charged-off were $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company completed an asset quality cleanup project which resulted in the significant level of charge-offs. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 can be seen below.











For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial





CFG













Shore





Premier





Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Charge-offs









$





444













$





474













$





—













$





53













$





2,479













$





8













$





3,458













Recoveries













(6,514





)













(228





)













(658





)













(3





)













(117





)













(2





)













(7,522





)









Net (recoveries)





charge-offs









$





(6,070





)









$





246













$





(658





)









$





50













$





2,362













$





6













$





(4,064





)























For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial





CFG













Shore





Premier





Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Charge-offs









$





47,774













$





2,108













$





1,973









$





1,457













$





637













$





10













$





53,959













Recoveries













(174





)













(181





)













—













(15





)













(193





)













(2





)













(565





)









Net charge-offs









$





47,600













$





1,927













$





1,973









$





1,442













$





444













$





8













$





53,394





















At March 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $89.6 million, and non-performing assets were $129.4 million. At December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $98.9 million, and non-performing assets were $142.4 million.





The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as March 31, 2025:











(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial





CFG













Shore





Premier





Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Non-accrual loans









23,694









15,214









2,766









5,444









39,108









157









86,383









Loans 90+ days past due









3,264









—









—









—









—









—









3,264









Total non-performing loans









26,958









15,214









2,766









5,444









39,108









157









89,647









































































Foreclosed assets held for sale









15,357









1,052









22,820









—









451









—









39,680









Other non-performing assets









63









—









—









—









—









—









63









Total other non-performing assets









15,420









1,052









22,820









—









451









—









39,743









Total non-performing assets









42,378









16,266









25,586









5,444









39,559









157









129,390

















The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as December 31, 2024:











(in thousands)













Texas













Arkansas













Centennial





CFG













Shore





Premier





Finance













Florida













Alabama













Total











Non-accrual loans









23,494









18,448









7,390









5,537









38,778









206









93,853









Loans 90+ days past due









4,134









538









—









—









362









—









5,034









Total non-performing loans









27,628









18,986









7,390









5,537









39,140









206









98,887









































































Foreclosed assets held for sale









13,924









757









22,775









—









5,951









—









43,407









Other non-performing assets









63









—









—









—









—









—









63









Total other non-performing assets









13,987









757









22,775









—









5,951









—









43,470









Total non-performing assets









41,615









19,743









30,165









5,537









45,091









206









142,357

















The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $279.9 million at March 31, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $275.9 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 312.27% and 278.99% of its total non-performing loans, respectively. The increase in the allowance for credit losses reflects the net recoveries during the quarter.





Stockholders’ equity was $4.04 billion at March 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.5 million from December 31, 2024. The net increase in stockholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $76.5 million increase in retained earnings and the $31.6 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was partially offset by the $29.7 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $20.40 at March 31, 2025, compared to $19.92 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $13.15



(1)



at March 31, 2025, compared to $12.68



(1)



at December 31, 2024. Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, as of March 31, 2025, were both records for the Company.







Branches







The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 58 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.







Conference Call







Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:



h





ttps://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977





.



Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637



. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.





Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.







About Home BancShares







Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.





(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







General







This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.





FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:





Donna Townsell





Director of Investor Relations





Home BancShares, Inc.





(501) 328-4625



























Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)





























































(In thousands)













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Mar. 31, 2024













ASSETS



















































Cash and due from banks









$





319,747













$





281,063













$





265,408













$





229,209













$





205,262













Interest-bearing deposits with other banks













975,983

















629,284

















752,269

















829,507

















969,996













Cash and cash equivalents













1,295,730

















910,347

















1,017,677

















1,058,716

















1,175,258













Federal funds sold













6,275

















3,725

















6,425

















—

















5,200













Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses













3,003,320

















3,072,639

















3,270,620

















3,344,539

















3,400,884













Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses













1,269,896

















1,275,204

















1,277,090

















1,278,853

















1,280,586













Total investment securities













4,273,216

















4,347,843

















4,547,710

















4,623,392

















4,681,470













Loans receivable













14,952,116

















14,764,500

















14,823,979

















14,781,457

















14,513,673













Allowance for credit losses













(279,944





)













(275,880





)













(312,574





)













(295,856





)













(290,294





)









Loans receivable, net













14,672,172

















14,488,620

















14,511,405

















14,485,601

















14,223,379













Bank premises and equipment, net













384,843

















386,322

















388,776

















383,691

















389,618













Foreclosed assets held for sale













39,680

















43,407

















43,040

















41,347

















30,650













Cash value of life insurance













221,621

















219,786

















219,353

















218,198

















215,424













Accrued interest receivable













115,983

















120,129

















118,871

















120,984

















119,029













Deferred tax asset, net













170,120

















186,697

















176,629

















195,041

















202,882













Goodwill













1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253

















1,398,253













Core deposit intangible













38,280

















40,327

















42,395

















44,490

















46,630













Other assets













376,030

















345,292

















352,583

















350,192

















347,928















Total assets











$





22,992,203













$





22,490,748













$





22,823,117













$





22,919,905













$





22,835,721































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























































Liabilities



















































Deposits:

















































Demand and non-interest-bearing









$





4,079,289













$





4,006,115













$





3,937,168













$





4,068,302













$





4,115,603













Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts













11,586,106

















11,347,850

















10,966,426

















11,150,516

















11,047,258













Time deposits













1,876,096

















1,792,332

















1,802,116

















1,736,985

















1,703,269













Total deposits













17,541,491

















17,146,297

















16,705,710

















16,955,803

















16,866,130













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













161,401

















162,350

















179,416

















137,996

















176,107













FHLB and other borrowed funds













600,500

















600,750

















1,300,750

















1,301,050

















1,301,050













Accrued interest payable and other liabilities













207,154

















181,080

















238,058

















230,011

















241,345













Subordinated debentures













439,102

















439,246

















439,394

















439,542

















439,688















Total liabilities















18,949,648

















18,529,723

















18,863,328

















19,064,402

















19,024,320































































Stockholders' equity



















































Common stock













1,982

















1,989

















1,989

















1,997

















2,008













Capital surplus













2,246,312

















2,272,794

















2,272,100

















2,295,893

















2,326,824













Retained earnings













2,018,801

















1,942,350

















1,880,562

















1,819,412

















1,753,994













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(224,540





)













(256,108





)













(194,862





)













(261,799





)













(271,425





)











Total stockholders' equity















4,042,555

















3,961,025

















3,959,789

















3,855,503

















3,811,401















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





22,992,203













$





22,490,748













$





22,823,117













$





22,919,905













$





22,835,721











































































Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated Statements of Income













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Three Months Ended













(In thousands)













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Mar. 31, 2024













Mar. 31, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024













Interest income:



































































Loans









$





270,784













$





278,409













$





281,977













$





274,324













$





265,294













$





270,784













$





265,294













Investment securities

































































Taxable













27,433

















28,943

















31,006

















32,587

















33,229

















27,433

















33,229













Tax-exempt













7,650

















7,704

















7,704

















7,769

















7,803

















7,650

















7,803













Deposits - other banks













6,620

















7,585

















12,096

















12,564

















10,528

















6,620

















10,528













Federal funds sold













55

















73

















62

















59

















61

















55

















61













Total interest income













312,542

















322,714

















332,845

















327,303

















316,915

















312,542

















316,915















Interest expense:



































































Interest on deposits













86,786

















90,564

















97,785

















95,741

















92,548

















86,786

















92,548













Federal funds purchased













—

















—

















1

















—

















—

















—

















—













FHLB and other borrowed funds













5,902

















9,541

















14,383

















14,255

















14,276

















5,902

















14,276













Securities sold under agreements to repurchase













1,074

















1,346

















1,335

















1,363

















1,404

















1,074

















1,404













Subordinated debentures













4,124

















4,121

















4,121

















4,122

















4,097

















4,124

















4,097













Total interest expense













97,886

















105,572

















117,625

















115,481

















112,325

















97,886

















112,325















Net interest income















214,656

















217,142

















215,220

















211,822

















204,590

















214,656

















204,590













Provision for credit losses on loans













—

















16,700

















18,200

















8,000

















5,500

















—

















5,500













Provision for (recovery of) credit losses on unfunded commitments













—

















—

















1,000

















—

















(1,000





)













—

















(1,000





)









(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on investment securities













—

















—

















(330





)













—

















—

















—

















—













Total credit loss expense













—

















16,700

















18,870

















8,000

















4,500

















—

















4,500















Net interest income after credit loss expense















214,656

















200,442

















196,350

















203,822

















200,090

















214,656

















200,090















Non-interest income:



































































Service charges on deposit accounts













9,650

















9,935

















9,888

















9,714

















9,686

















9,650

















9,686













Other service charges and fees













10,689

















11,651

















10,490

















10,679

















10,189

















10,689

















10,189













Trust fees













4,760

















4,526

















4,403

















4,722

















5,066

















4,760

















5,066













Mortgage lending income













3,599

















3,518

















4,437

















4,276

















3,558

















3,599

















3,558













Insurance commissions













535

















483

















595

















565

















508

















535

















508













Increase in cash value of life insurance













1,842

















1,215

















1,161

















1,279

















1,195

















1,842

















1,195













Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other













2,718

















2,820

















2,637

















2,998

















3,007

















2,718

















3,007













Gain on SBA loans













288

















218

















145

















56

















198

















288

















198













(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net













(163





)













26

















32

















2,052

















(8





)













(163





)













(8





)









(Loss) gain on OREO, net













(376





)













(2,423





)













85

















49

















17

















(376





)













17













Fair value adjustment for marketable securities













442

















850

















1,392

















(274





)













1,003

















442

















1,003













Other income













11,442

















8,403

















7,514

















6,658

















7,380

















11,442

















7,380













Total non-interest income













45,426

















41,222

















42,779

















42,774

















41,799

















45,426

















41,799















Non-interest expense:



































































Salaries and employee benefits













61,855

















60,824

















58,861

















60,427

















60,910

















61,855

















60,910













Occupancy and equipment













14,425

















14,526

















14,546

















14,408

















14,551

















14,425

















14,551













Data processing expense













8,558

















9,324

















9,088

















8,935

















9,147

















8,558

















9,147













Other operating expenses













28,090

















27,536

















27,550

















29,415

















26,888

















28,090

















26,888













Total non-interest expense













112,928

















112,210

















110,045

















113,185

















111,496

















112,928

















111,496















Income before income taxes















147,154

















129,454

















129,084

















133,411

















130,393

















147,154

















130,393













Income tax expense













31,945

















28,890

















29,046

















31,881

















30,284

















31,945

















30,284















Net income











$





115,209













$





100,564













$





100,038













$





101,530













$





100,109













$





115,209













$





100,109



























































































Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Three Months Ended













(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Mar. 31, 2024













Mar. 31, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024













PER SHARE DATA



































































Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.58













$





0.51













$





0.50













$





0.51













$





0.50













$





0.58













$





0.50













Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















0.56

















0.50

















0.50

















0.52

















0.49

















0.56

















0.49













Basic earnings per common share













0.58

















0.51

















0.50

















0.51

















0.50

















0.58

















0.50













Dividends per share - common













0.195

















0.195

















0.195

















0.18

















0.18

















0.195

















0.18













Book value per common share













20.40

















19.92

















19.91

















19.30

















18.98

















20.40

















18.98













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)



(1)















13.15

















12.68

















12.67

















12.08

















11.79

















13.15

















11.79















































































STOCK INFORMATION



































































Average common shares outstanding













198,657

















198,863

















199,380

















200,319

















201,210

















198,657

















201,210













Average diluted shares outstanding













198,852

















198,973

















199,461

















200,465

















201,390

















198,852

















201,390













End of period common shares outstanding













198,206

















198,882

















198,879

















199,746

















200,797

















198,206

















200,797















































































ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS



































































Return on average assets (ROA)













2.07





%













1.77





%













1.74





%













1.79





%













1.78





%













2.07





%













1.78





%









Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.01





%













1.76





%













1.72





%













1.83





%













1.76





%













2.01





%













1.76





%









Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.24





%













1.92





%













1.88





%













1.94





%













1.93





%













2.24





%













1.93





%









Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















2.18





%













1.91





%













1.86





%













1.98





%













1.91





%













2.18





%













1.91





%









Return on average common equity (ROE)













11.75





%













10.13





%













10.23





%













10.73





%













10.64





%













11.75





%













10.64





%









Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















11.41





%













10.05





%













10.12





%













10.98





%













10.54





%













11.41





%













10.54





%









Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)



(1)















18.39





%













15.94





%













16.26





%













17.29





%













17.22





%













18.39





%













17.22





%









Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)



(1)















17.87





%













15.82





%













16.09





%













17.69





%













17.07





%













17.87





%













17.07





%









Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















18.64





%













16.18





%













16.51





%













17.56





%













17.50





%













18.64





%













17.50





%









Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)



(1)















18.12





%













16.07





%













16.34





%













17.97





%













17.34





%













18.12





%













17.34





%









































































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.































Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





















































































Quarter Ended













Three Months Ended













(Dollars in thousands)













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Mar. 31, 2024













Mar. 31, 2025













Mar. 31, 2024











































































Efficiency ratio













42.22





%













42.24





%













41.42





%













43.17





%













44.22





%













42.22





%













44.22





%









Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















42.84





%













42.00





%













41.66





%













42.59





%













44.43





%













42.84





%













44.43





%









Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)













4.44





%













4.39





%













4.28





%













4.27





%













4.13





%













4.44





%













4.13





%









Fully taxable equivalent adjustment









$





2,534













$





2,398













$





2,616













$





2,628













$





892













$





2,534













$





892













Total revenue (net)













260,082

















258,364

















257,999

















254,596

















246,389

















260,082

















246,389













Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)



(1)















147,154

















146,154

















147,954

















141,411

















134,893

















147,154

















134,893













PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















142,821

















145,209

















146,562

















141,886

















133,728

















142,821

















133,728













Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)













56.58





%













50.11





%













50.03





%













52.40





%













52.92





%













56.58





%













52.92





%









Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)



(1)















54.91





%













49.74





%













49.49





%













52.59





%













52.45





%













54.91





%













52.45





%









P5



NR



(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)



(1)















56.58





%













56.57





%













57.35





%













55.54





%













54.75





%













56.58





%













54.75





%









P5



NR



, as adjusted (non-GAAP)



(1)















54.91





%













56.20





%













56.81





%













55.73





%













54.28





%













54.91





%













54.28





%









Total purchase accounting accretion









$





1,378













$





1,610













$





1,878













$





1,873













$





2,772













$





1,378













$





2,772













Average purchase accounting loan discounts













17,493

















19,090

















20,832

















22,788

















24,820

















17,493

















24,820















































































OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



































































Advertising









$





1,928













$





1,941













$





1,810













$





1,692













$





1,654













$





1,928













$





1,654













Amortization of intangibles













2,047

















2,068

















2,095

















2,140

















2,140

















2,047

















2,140













Electronic banking expense













3,055

















3,307

















3,569

















3,412

















3,156

















3,055

















3,156













Directors' fees













452

















356

















362

















423

















498

















452

















498













Due from bank service charges













281

















271

















302

















282

















276

















281

















276













FDIC and state assessment













3,387

















3,216

















3,360

















5,494

















3,318

















3,387

















3,318













Insurance













999

















900

















926

















905

















903

















999

















903













Legal and accounting













3,641

















2,361

















1,902

















2,617

















2,081

















3,641

















2,081













Other professional fees













1,947

















1,736

















2,062

















2,108

















2,236

















1,947

















2,236













Operating supplies













711

















711

















673

















613

















683

















711

















683













Postage













503

















518

















522

















497

















523

















503

















523













Telephone













436

















438

















455

















444

















470

















436

















470













Other expense













8,703

















9,713

















9,512

















8,788

















8,950

















8,703

















8,950













Total other operating expenses









$





28,090













$





27,536













$





27,550













$





29,415













$





26,888













$





28,090













$





26,888













































































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.































Home BancShares, Inc.













Selected Financial Information













(Unaudited)





























































(Dollars in thousands)













Mar. 31, 2025













Dec. 31, 2024













Sep. 30, 2024













Jun. 30, 2024













Mar. 31, 2024













BALANCE SHEET RATIOS



















































Total loans to total deposits













85.24





%













86.11





%













88.74





%













87.18





%













86.05





%









Common equity to assets













17.58





%













17.61





%













17.35





%













16.82





%













16.69





%









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)



(1)















12.09





%













11.98





%













11.78





%













11.23





%













11.06





%









































.



















LOANS RECEIVABLE



















































Real estate

















































Commercial real estate loans

















































Non-farm/non-residential









$





5,588,681













$





5,426,780













$





5,496,536













$





5,599,925













$





5,616,965













Construction/land development













2,735,760

















2,736,214

















2,741,419

















2,511,817

















2,330,555













Agricultural













335,437

















336,993

















335,965

















345,461

















337,618













Residential real estate loans

















































Residential 1-4 family













1,947,872

















1,956,489

















1,932,352

















1,910,143

















1,899,974













Multifamily residential













576,089

















496,484

















482,648

















509,091

















415,926













Total real estate













11,183,839

















10,952,960

















10,988,920

















10,876,437

















10,601,038













Consumer













1,227,745

















1,234,361

















1,219,197

















1,189,386

















1,163,228













Commercial and industrial













2,045,036

















2,022,775

















2,084,667

















2,242,072

















2,284,775













Agricultural













314,323

















367,251

















352,963

















314,600

















278,609













Other













181,173

















187,153

















178,232

















158,962

















186,023













Loans receivable









$





14,952,116













$





14,764,500













$





14,823,979













$





14,781,457













$





14,513,673































































ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















































Balance, beginning of period









$





275,880













$





312,574













$





295,856













$





290,294













$





288,234













Loans charged off













3,458

















53,959

















2,001

















3,098

















3,978













Recoveries of loans previously charged off













7,522

















565

















519

















660

















538













Net loans (recovered) charged off













(4,064





)













53,394

















1,482

















2,438

















3,440













Provision for credit losses - loans













—

















16,700

















18,200

















8,000

















5,500













Balance, end of period









$





279,944













$





275,880













$





312,574













$





295,856













$





290,294





























































Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans













(0.11





)%













1.44





%













0.04





%













0.07





%













0.10





%









Allowance for credit losses to total loans













1.87





%













1.87





%













2.11





%













2.00





%













2.00





%



























































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















































Non-performing loans

















































Non-accrual loans









$





86,383













$





93,853













$





95,747













$





78,090













$





67,055













Loans past due 90 days or more













3,264

















5,034

















5,356

















8,251

















12,928













Total non-performing loans













89,647

















98,887

















101,103

















86,341

















79,983













Other non-performing assets

















































Foreclosed assets held for sale, net













39,680

















43,407

















43,040

















41,347

















30,650













Other non-performing assets













63

















63

















63

















63

















63













Total other non-performing assets













39,743

















43,470

















43,103

















41,410

















30,713













Total non-performing assets









$





129,390













$





142,357













$





144,206













$





127,751













$





110,696





























































Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans













312.27





%













278.99





%













309.16





%













342.66





%













362.94





%









Non-performing loans to total loans













0.60





%













0.67





%













0.68





%













0.58





%













0.55





%









Non-performing assets to total assets













0.56





%













0.63





%













0.63





%













0.56





%













0.48





%

























































(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.































Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated Net Interest Margin













(Unaudited)













































































Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)













Average





Balance













Income/





Expense













Yield/





Rate













Average





Balance













Income/





Expense













Yield/





Rate













ASSETS



























































Earning assets

























































Interest-bearing balances due from banks









$





611,962









$





6,620









4.39





%









$





643,959









$





7,585









4.69





%









Federal funds sold













5,091













55









4.38





%













6,068













73









4.79





%









Investment securities - taxable













3,179,290













27,433









3.50





%













3,291,472













28,943









3.50





%









Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE













1,135,783













10,061









3.59





%













1,154,384













9,980









3.44





%









Loans receivable - FTE













14,893,912













270,907









7.38





%













14,798,953













278,531









7.49





%









Total interest-earning assets













19,826,038













315,076









6.45





%













19,894,836













325,112









6.50





%









Non-earning assets













2,722,797





























2,670,241

























Total assets









$





22,548,835

























$





22,565,077



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities

























































Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





11,402,688









$





69,672









2.48





%









$





11,058,959









$





72,220









2.60





%









Time deposits













1,801,503













17,114









3.85





%













1,800,618













18,344









4.05





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













13,204,191













86,786









2.67





%













12,859,577













90,564









2.80





%









Securities sold under agreement to repurchase













155,861













1,074









2.79





%













174,759













1,346









3.06





%









FHLB and other borrowed funds













600,681













5,902









3.98





%













889,880













9,541









4.27





%









Subordinated debentures













439,173













4,124









3.81





%













439,319













4,121









3.73





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













14,399,906













97,886









2.76





%













14,363,535













105,572









2.92





%









Non-interest bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest bearing deposits













3,980,944





























4,024,433

























Other liabilities













190,314





























226,933

























Total liabilities













18,571,164





























18,614,901

























Shareholders' equity













3,977,671





























3,950,176

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





22,548,835

























$





22,565,077

























Net interest spread

























3.69





%

























3.58





%









Net interest income and margin - FTE

















$





217,190









4.44





%

















$





219,540









4.39





%















































































Home BancShares, Inc.













Consolidated Net Interest Margin













(Unaudited)













































































Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













(Dollars in thousands)













Average





Balance













Income/





Expense













Yield/





Rate













Average





Balance













Income/





Expense













Yield/





Rate













ASSETS



























































Earning assets

























































Interest-bearing balances due from banks









$





611,962









$





6,620









4.39





%









$





801,456









$





10,528









5.28





%









Federal funds sold













5,091













55









4.38





%













5,012













61









4.90





%









Investment securities - taxable













3,179,290













27,433









3.50





%













3,473,511













33,229









3.85





%









Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE













1,135,783













10,061









3.59





%













1,257,861













8,642









2.76





%









Loans receivable - FTE













14,893,912













270,907









7.38





%













14,487,494













265,347









7.37





%









Total interest-earning assets













19,826,038













315,076









6.45





%













20,025,334













317,807









6.38





%









Non-earning assets













2,722,797





























2,657,925

























Total assets









$





22,548,835

























$





22,683,259



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities

























































Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts









$





11,402,688









$





69,672









2.48





%









$





11,038,910









$





75,597









2.75





%









Time deposits













1,801,503













17,114









3.85





%













1,685,193













16,951









4.05





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













13,204,191













86,786









2.67





%













12,724,103













92,548









2.93





%









Securities sold under agreement to repurchase









155,861













1,074









2.79





%













172,024













1,404









3.28





%









FHLB and other borrowed funds













600,681













5,902









3.98





%













1,301,091













14,276









4.41





%









Subordinated debentures













439,173













4,124









3.81





%













439,760













4,097









3.75





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













14,399,906













97,886









2.76





%













14,636,978













112,325









3.09





%









Non-interest bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest bearing deposits













3,980,944





























4,017,659

























Other liabilities













190,314





























244,970

























Total liabilities













18,571,164





























18,899,607

























Shareholders' equity













3,977,671





























3,783,652

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





22,548,835

























$





22,683,259

























Net interest spread

























3.69





%

























3.29





%









Net interest income and margin - FTE

















$





217,190









4.44





%

















$





205,482









4.13





%





































































