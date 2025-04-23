Home BancShares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share, Marking a 2.6% Increase

Home BancShares declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend, increasing from $0.195, payable June 4, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Home BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on June 4, 2025, to shareholders who are on record by May 14, 2025. This marks a 2.6% increase from the previous quarter's dividend of $0.195 per share, reflecting the company's successful performance in 2024 and a record-setting start to 2025. John Allison, Chairman and CEO, stated that the increase is aimed at rewarding shareholders. Home BancShares, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, operates Centennial Bank, which offers a variety of banking services across several states and is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "HOMB."

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend increase of 2.6% over the previous quarter demonstrates the company's strong financial performance and confidence in future earnings.

The positive remarks from the CEO regarding the strong performance in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 indicate robust company growth and stability.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend amount declared by Home BancShares?

Home BancShares has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

When will shareholders receive the announced dividend?

Shareholders will receive the announced dividend on June 4, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is May 14, 2025.

How much has the dividend increased compared to the previous quarter?

The dividend has increased by $0.005 per share, marking a 2.6% increase from the previous quarter.

Who is the CEO of Home BancShares?

John Allison is the Chairman and CEO of Home BancShares, Inc.

$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577 .

. ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250

JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000

JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585

JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CONWAY, Ark., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 4, 2025, to shareholders of record May 14, 2025. This cash dividend represents a $0.005 per share, or 2.6%, increase over the $0.195 cash dividend paid during the first quarter of 2025.





“After a strong 2024 and a record setting first quarter of 2025, we felt the timing was right for a small increase to reward our shareholders,” said John Allison, Chairman and CEO of HOMB.





Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”





