Home BancShares, Inc. Declares $0.20 Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable September 3, 2025

Home BancShares declares a $0.20 quarterly cash dividend, payable September 3, 2025, consistent with the previous quarter.

Quiver AI Summary

Home BancShares, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, set to be paid on September 3, 2025, to shareholders on record as of August 13, 2025. This dividend remains consistent with the previous quarter’s payment. Home BancShares, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, is the parent company of Centennial Bank, which offers a variety of banking and financial services across multiple states including Arkansas, Florida, Texas, and New York City. The company’s stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HOMB."

Potential Positives

Home BancShares, Inc. has declared a steady cash dividend of $0.20 per share, demonstrating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend announcement reflects consistency with previous payments, indicating reliable earnings and strong cash flow management.

The company has a diverse geographic presence with branch locations in multiple states, potentially broadening its market reach and customer base.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the cash dividend amount declared by Home BancShares?

Home BancShares has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend is August 13, 2025.

What services does Centennial Bank offer?

Centennial Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services and related financial services.

Where are Centennial Bank's branch locations?

Centennial Bank has branches in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama, and New York City.

$HOMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN STEPHEN TIPTON (Centennial Bank CEO) sold 24,159 shares for an estimated $664,855

KEVIN HESTER (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,473 shares for an estimated $392,872 .

. JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $68,625

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

$HOMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOMB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HOMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Mcgratty from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $31.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $33.0 on 04/21/2025

Full Release



CONWAY, Ark., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend payable September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record August 13, 2025. This cash dividend is consistent with the dividend paid during the second quarter of 2025.





Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”





FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:





Donna Townsell





Senior Executive Vice President &





Director of Investor Relations





(501) 328-4625



