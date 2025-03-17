Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Home BancShares to release Q1 2025 earnings on April 16, with a conference call scheduled for April 17.

Home BancShares, Inc. announced it will release its First Quarter 2025 earnings on April 16, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these earnings will take place on April 17, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CT. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call through provided links to gain immediate access. Additionally, those without internet access can join the call by dialing in, and a replay will be available until April 24, 2025. Home BancShares, based in Conway, Arkansas, is the parent company of Centennial Bank, which offers a wide range of banking services across multiple states.

$HOMB Insider Trading Activity

$HOMB insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577 .

. ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250

JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000

JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585

JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360

$HOMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $HOMB stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOMB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

CONWAY, Ark., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced it expects to release First Quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on April 16, 2025. Following this release, management will conduct a conference call to review these earnings at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 17, 2025.





We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/447517977



. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link:



https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a44e9900&confId=79637



. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.





Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 947933. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 685290, which will be available until April 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.





Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”





FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:









Home BancShares, Inc.









Donna Townsell





Senior Executive Vice President &





Director of Investor Relations





(501) 328-4625





Ticker symbol: HOMB



