Home BancShares (HOMB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HOMB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, HOMB has gained 8%. The company currently sits at a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account HOMB's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 3 upward revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HOMB for more gains in the near future.

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Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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