Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Home BancShares in Focus

Headquartered in Conway, Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 7.66% so far this year. The bank holding company is paying out a dividend of $0.19 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.86% compared to the Banks - Southeast industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.78 is up 8.3% from last year. Home BancShares has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 9.21%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Home BancShares's current payout ratio is 37%. This means it paid out 37% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

HOMB is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.07 per share, with earnings expected to increase 4.02% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HOMB presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

