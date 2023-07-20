Home BancShares (HOMB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Home BancShares (HOMB) reported revenue of $257.15 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $252.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 4.28% compared to the 4.29% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.28% compared to the 4.29% average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 44% versus 45.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 44% versus 45.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total non-performing loans : $60.50 million compared to the $70.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $60.50 million compared to the $70.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $19.58 billion compared to the $19.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.58 billion compared to the $19.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total non-performing assets : $61.29 million versus $81.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $61.29 million versus $81.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average total loans : 0.11% compared to the 0.18% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.11% compared to the 0.18% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $207.64 million compared to the $211.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $207.64 million compared to the $211.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $49.51 million versus $40.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $49.51 million versus $40.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE): $209.14 million compared to the $213.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Home BancShares have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.