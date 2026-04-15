Home BancShares (HOMB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Home BancShares (HOMB) reported $266.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $272.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 41.6% compared to the 41.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 41.6% compared to the 41.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $20.35 billion versus $20.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $20.35 billion versus $20.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.

: 4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%. Total non-performing loans : $182.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.87 million.

: $182.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.87 million. Total non-performing assets : $224.13 million compared to the $119.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $224.13 million compared to the $119.54 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans : 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $223.9 million compared to the $227.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $223.9 million compared to the $227.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $42.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.79 million.

: $42.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.79 million. Net Interest Income (FTE): $226.57 million versus $229.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Home BancShares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Home BancShares here>>>

Shares of Home BancShares have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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