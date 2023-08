Home Bancshares (HOMB) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been revised to 27.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.29% from the latest reported closing price of 24.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancshares. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOMB is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 146,136K shares. The put/call ratio of HOMB is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,125K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,656K shares, representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 2.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,837K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,682K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 15.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,327K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,708K shares, representing an increase of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 3.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,791K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Home Bancshares Background Information

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

