HOME BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $HOMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

HOME BANCSHARES ($HOMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $260,079,999, missing estimates of $260,323,818 by $-243,819.

HOME BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

HOME BANCSHARES insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577 .

. ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250

JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000

JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585

JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360

HOME BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of HOME BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOME BANCSHARES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

