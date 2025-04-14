HOME BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $HOMB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HOME BANCSHARES ($HOMB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $260,323,818 and earnings of $0.55 per share.
HOME BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
HOME BANCSHARES insiders have traded $HOMB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES PAT HICKMAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,997 shares for an estimated $3,078,577.
- ALEX R LIEBLONG sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,801,250
- JACK ENGELKES sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $753,000
- JOHN W ALLISON (Chairman & CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $307,585
- JENNIFER C. FLOYD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,360
HOME BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of HOME BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,396,978 shares (+8815.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,534,477
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,073,620 shares (+557.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,383,446
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 976,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,626,941
- STATE STREET CORP added 870,671 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,639,989
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 636,340 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,008,422
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 610,373 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,273,555
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 476,498 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,484,893
HOME BANCSHARES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HOMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
HOME BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOMB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
