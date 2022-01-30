Home Bancshares (Conway AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.17

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 9th of March to US$0.17, which will be 18% higher than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 26.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:HOMB Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.054 to US$0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 26% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has grown earnings per share at 9.1% per year over the past five years. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Home Bancshares (Conway AR) Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

