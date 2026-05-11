Home BancShares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HOMB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/13/26, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 6/3/26. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $26.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when HOMB shares open for trading on 5/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HOMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOMB's low point in its 52 week range is $25.675 per share, with $30.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.60.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HOMB makes up 1.17% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HOMB).

In Monday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.