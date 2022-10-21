Home Bancorp's (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of November to $0.24. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.4%, which is below the industry average.

Home Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having paid out dividends for 8 years, Home Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 22% also shows that Home Bancorp is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.0%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 20% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Home Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.28 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 17% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Home Bancorp Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Home Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.5% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Home Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Home Bancorp that investors should take into consideration. Is Home Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

