Home Bancorp upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $50 price target following the better than expected Q3 report. The firm’s “stronger conviction” is predicated on Home’s above peer-profitability levels where it now believes the bank will consistently achieve a 1.0% return on assets in the out-years. While industry loan growth has slowed, the company has an inherent strength, where it can leverage its more rural Louisiana deposits to fund growth in the faster-growing Houston market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HBCP:
- Home Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings and Dividend Increase
- Home Bancorp raises quarterly dividend by 4% to 26c per share
- Home Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $1.18, two estimates 99c
- HBCP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Home Bancorp Q3 Earnings Report and Executive Conference Call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.