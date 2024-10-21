Home Bancorp upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp (HBCP) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $50 price target following the better than expected Q3 report. The firm’s “stronger conviction” is predicated on Home’s above peer-profitability levels where it now believes the bank will consistently achieve a 1.0% return on assets in the out-years. While industry loan growth has slowed, the company has an inherent strength, where it can leverage its more rural Louisiana deposits to fund growth in the faster-growing Houston market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HBCP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.