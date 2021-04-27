Home Bancorp Q1 Profit Rises; Increases Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A., reported first quarter net income of $11.9 million, or $1.41 per share compared to $2.5 million or $0.27 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net interest income increased to $25.09 million from $21.32 million, prior year. Total noninterest income was $4.06 million compared to $3.36 million. Analysts expected revenue of $24.32 million, for the quarter.

The company said its Board of Directors increased quarterly cash dividend on shares of common stock to $0.23 per share payable on May 21, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2021.

