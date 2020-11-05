Dividends
Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HBCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.18, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBCP was $26.18, representing a -34.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 40.98% increase over the 52 week low of $18.57.

HBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). HBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports HBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.75%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

