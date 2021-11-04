Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HBCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.95, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBCP was $41.95, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.37 and a 64.19% increase over the 52 week low of $25.55.

HBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). HBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.9. Zacks Investment Research reports HBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.22%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hbcp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.