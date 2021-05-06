Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.25, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBCP was $39.25, representing a -1.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.74 and a 109.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.77.

HBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). HBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.07. Zacks Investment Research reports HBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 59.12%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

