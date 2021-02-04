Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HBCP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBCP was $31.35, representing a -15.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.16 and a 68.82% increase over the 52 week low of $18.57.

HBCP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). HBCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports HBCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.01%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

