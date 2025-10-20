HOME BANCORP, INC. Reveals Climb In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12.35 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $9.43 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $34.10 million from $30.38 million last year.

HOME BANCORP, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.35 Mln. vs. $9.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $34.10 Mln vs. $30.38 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.