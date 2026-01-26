HOME BANCORP, INC. Q4 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $11.41 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $9.67 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $38.05 million from $35.22 million last year.

HOME BANCORP, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

